How to Watch Hallmark’s ‘A Happy & Friends Yule Log’ Online

Tonight is one of Hallmark’s most beloved specials of the year. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries hosts A Happy & Friends Yule Log special tonight. The special begins at 11 p.m. Eastern/10 p.m. Central and will continue for a full 24 hours, ending at the same time tomorrow on Thanksgiving, November 22. The event will feature Happy the Cat and Happy the Dog, and many friends who come to visit. Read on for all the details about how to watch this event online.

Preview

The Yule Log event will also feature appearances by kitten and puppy ambassadors, who are there to help remind viewers about the love of adopting. The event also features joyful holiday music. In the past, Pip Squeak, an abandoned and now beloved piglet, also has made an appearance.

Here are some photos of the special guests, if you’d like to see some of the adorable animals who will be making appearances in the next 24 hours:

You can see videos of past yule log events on Hallmark’s website here.