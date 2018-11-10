How to Watch Hallmark’s ‘It’s Christmas, Eve’ Full Movie Online

Tonight is Hallmark’s latest Countdown to Christmas movie, called It’s Christmas, Eve. Fans have been especially excited about this one because it stars LeeAnn Rimes. And after this, fans can still enjoy Christmas movies that last until a New Year’s Eve special. Tonight’s movie stars LeeAnn Rimes and Tyler Hines. It will air tonight, Saturday, November 10 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central on The Hallmark Channel.

Preview

Hallmark’s synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “As interim school superintendent, Eve (Rimes) trims budgets and now she’s in her hometown where it’s personal. Her handsome neighbor Liam (Hines) is a music teacher and Eve feels his program must be cut. But luckily her friend is married to an IT guy, who’s created a website for donations directly to save the arts program. Launched during the tree-lighting ceremony where Liam’s students will perform, the website could provide the Christmas miracle the town needs. Already the universe is cooperating. Eve is back home and she, Liam, and his daughter look like they might be celebrating many a future Christmas.”

LeeAnn Rimes wrote three original songs for this movie. She’s starring as a superintendent who’s making budget cuts, and she has said this is because she wanted to play a different role than people would traditionally expect her to play. So Tyler Hines is the one who plays the music teacher tonight. This should be fun to watch.

If you miss the premiere, you can still catch reruns of the movie. Encores will air Nov. 11 at 6 p.m., Nov. 16 at 8 p.m., Nov. 17 at 10 p.m., Nov. 21 at 6 p.m., Dec. 1 at 2 p.m., Dec. 3 at 10 p.m., Dec. 16 at 10 a.m., Dec. 18 at 6 p.m., Dec. 25 at 2 p.m. (Merry Christmas!), and Dec. 29 at 10 a.m.

