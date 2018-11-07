Watch ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ S13 Finale Online

Tonight, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia concludes its 13th season. The beloved sitcom will air its season finale, “Mac Finds His Pride,” on FXX at 10 p.m. Eastern.

The 13th season has received positive reviews from critics and fans, who have praised the continued madness of the group at Paddy’s Pub and the return of Glenn Howerton as ringleader Dennis Reynolds.

Mac’s sexuality has also been a talking point, as it was teased at the end of the twelfth season. In that finale, Mac (played by series creator Rob McElhenney) came out as gay, but he’s yet to share his true sexuality with his father, who is currently in prison. According to NME, the synopsis for the season 13 finale reads: “Frank tries to recruit Mac for the gang’s float for the Gay Pride Parade; Frank comes to the realization that Mac will never be secure with his sexual identity unless he comes out to his father.”

In an interview with The Wrap, McElhenney explained why he chose to bring Mac out of the closet. “It’s definitely a big deal for us. I never thought we would do that,” he admitted. “I was against it at first, and the reason I was against it was his character has always been an opportunity to satirize a particular attitude, that still sadly exists, that there’s something wrong with being gay.”

McElhenney went on to reveal that the choice came from a well-intentioned place. “I think that it was important to me at least to maintain that level of social satire which is such a big part of the show to me,” he said. “Taking an attitude, taking a point of view that exists in our society, and giving it to one of our characters and sort of blowing it out of proportion. Watching the inevitable outcome of the most extreme version of that point of view.”