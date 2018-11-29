How to Watch John Legend’s Christmas TV Special ‘A Legendary Christmas’ Online

John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, have teamed up for a TV special, airing on November 28, 2018, and it is called A Legendary Christmas. The special features some big-name celebrities, holiday cheer and Legend’s amazing vocals, of course. The show airs at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT and, for those who want to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription, there are still options for you. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon is streaming and selling the soundtrack to A Legendary Christmas, so if you enjoy the special, the music is available online. The soundtrack is also available for purchase at stores including Walmart and Target.

The official NBC synopsis of the 2018 Christmas special tonight reads, “EGOT winner John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are getting into the holiday spirit with NBC’s A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy. They will be joined by friends and family, as well as other well-known personalities. Special musical appearances include icon Stevie Wonder and jazz bassist-singer Esperanza Spalding. John and Chrissy go surprise caroling with their friends Darren Criss, Jane Lynch, Raphael Saadiq and Meghan Trainor and other friends from their neighborhood will stop by their home to celebrate the holidays. Special party guests include Awkwafina, Neal Brennan, Zach Galifianakis, Derek Hough, Kris Jenner, Yassir Lester, Retta, Sam Richardson, Ben Schwartz and Kim Kardashian West. Kenan Thompson and The Fab Five From “Queer Eye” – Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness – also make cameos. Other special appearances include The Voice coaches Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, as well as Tien Tran. Legend will perform songs from his upcoming Christmas album, “A Legendary Christmas,” available Oct. 26. Legend recently won an Emmy Award for NBC’s “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” to cement his highly exclusive EGOT status, and will serve as a coach on the upcoming spring cycle of the four-time Emmy-winning musical competition series The Voice.”

In addition to tonight’s Christmas special, John Legend will also be appearing in tonight’s annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting event, performing with an A-list lineup of music artists.