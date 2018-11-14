WATCH: Juliette Lewis Begs Britney Spears to ‘Save Us All’

Juliette Lewis took the internet on Tuesday when she posted a series of videos on Instagram that questioned the current state of the world. The Oscar nominee shared a video of her dancing and singing along to the 2013 Britney Spears hit “Work B*tch” in her car before yelling “Simpler times!” into the camera.

From there, Lewis asked the pop singer whether she could rescue society from its onslaught of controversies and natural disasters. “Can’t you save us, Britney Spears?” she yelled. “Can we be saved?” She followed up her puzzling comments with an even bolder claim, asking “Is Satan controlling the universe?”

Lewis Jokingly Asks the Pop Singer to Rescue the Universe on Instagram

Those wondering whether Lewis is serious needn’t fear, as the actress made sure to clarify her statements in the caption. “For all the news outlets who picked this up,” she wrote. “YES this was meant to make people smile while we all try and deal with the horrific fires in California!! Among other calamities! I always try and bring humor if and where I can.”

Lewis has shared several Instagram posts related to the California fires and how to help those affected by it. “I haven’t been able to post anything the last few days because it’s been way too much to process,” read a message that Lewis reposted. “We’ve had a mass shooting and mass fires. Lives lost and hearts broken. May we all be safe. May we know peace. May we be grateful for all those who sacrifice their safety for others. May we seek the light in our darkest days. I love you, California.”

Lewis Made the Post to ‘Make People Smile’ Amidst the California Fires

On Monday, Lewis posted a screenshot of a wild fire petition. “Please take a moment to read and sign this incredibly important petition,” she wrote in the caption. “If you live in LA it directly impacts your own health. Link to sign in my bio.” Check out the full post above.

Lewis, 45, currently stars in the HBO series Camping alongside Jennifer Garner. She’s also appeared on The Conners as Blue, the girlfriend of David Healy (Johnny Galecki). In a recent interview with Uproxx, Lewis spoke on the positive and negative aspects of social media for the younger generation. “Our generation, we want it. I know I do. I’m always craving balance in everything, so too much reliance on … I just like human interaction,” she explained.

“Being a creative person, I like to create in person. I know some songwriters send tracks back and forth, it’s driving me crazy. I want to be sitting in a living room, writing a song, so I know I crave this connectivity with friends. I have a group of girlfriends, we all meet up and have met up over the last 20 years.”