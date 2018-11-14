How to Watch Leah Remini Scientology Jehovah’s Witnesses Special Online

Leah Remini’s docu-series on Scientology isn’t back with new episodes yet, but tonight airs the Leah Remini Scientology Jehovah’s Witnesses Special on A&E at 9 p.m. ET/PT an 8 p.m. CT. For those who want to watch the show, but you don’t have a cable subscription, you may be looking for other ways to watch the show online. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of A&E on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

A&E is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including A&E. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Philo TV

A&E is included in Philo’s main 43-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

In a teaser for Remini’s Jehovah’s Witnesses special, Remini says, “I thought Jehovah’s Witnesses were just nice people knocking on doors. We have received many letters, [saying], ‘Please look into the Jehovah’s Witnesses.'” The show airs from 9 – 11:06 p.m. ET/PT and 8 – 10:06 p.m. CT.

The Xfinity synopsis of the special reads, “Former Jehovah’s Witnesses members share stories of tragedy and loss, including family members who died from refusing blood transfusions, siblings and parents lost to suicide, and families torn apart by the practice of disfellowshipping.” The Hollywood Reporter has reported that the religion, while based on biblical teachings, has come under fire for shunning members who have differing beliefs.

When diving into this Jehovah’s Witnesses project, as well as the new season of her docu-series, Remini stated that, “I really found my heart here. Mike [Rinder] and I got into Scientology because we thought we were helping people. We wanted to make this world a better place; we thought we were doing that every day. Doing this program has fulfilled that side of our hearts. We finally feel like we are on the right side of doing real work and real good and really helping people. I’ve never been more heart-broken, but at the same time it’s been fulfilling.”

Remini’s docu-series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, premieres its 3rd season on November 27, 2018, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, on the A&E network. And with the new season, Remini says she wants to make sure she puts out any piece of information that she can to help put an end to any abuses going on in Scientology. Season 3 will focus on the church’s tax-exempt status and the season’s purpose is “to go right after the heart of the church’s power and resources and challenge fundamentally the foundation upon which they stand.”