How to Watch ‘Love and Hip Hop New York’ Season 9 Online

Tonight is the season 9 premiere of Love and Hip Hop New York on the VH1 network and the show airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. For those who would like to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription or login information, you may be looking for other ways to watch the show, besides on TV. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch VH1 live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV

VH1 is included in Philo’s main 43-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

Sling TV

VH1 is included in the “Lifestyle Extra” add-on, which can be added to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of any bundle you want, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

In addition to the above live streaming options, season 9 of LHHNY is also available for purchase on Amazon. Get current episodes of the new season on Amazon. For those who have a cable subscription, they can watch episodes as they become available, on the VH1 website.

For those who would like to know more information about what to expect on the show this season, premiere details, what time the show airs and more, read on below.

LHHNY 2018 PREMIERE TIME & CHANNEL: The new season premieres on the VH1 network, airing from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 8 p.m. CT.

LHHNY SEASON 9 CAST: The main cast members on the show this season include Remy Ma, Papoose, Joe Budden, Cyn Santana, Kimbella Vanderhee, Juelz Santana, Yandy Smith, Juju C., Rich Dollaz, Safaree Samuels, Maino, and Maggie Carrie. Recurring and guest cast members are Alexis Skyy, Navarro Gray, Mariahlynn, Anaís, Jonathan Fernandez, Jaquáe, Nya Lee, Sidney Starr, DreamDoll, DJ Self, Judy Harris, Fetty Wap, Tr3yway, Rory & Mal, Mendeecees Harris, Jewel Escobar, Ashley Trowers, Miracle Kaye Hall, and Infinity Gilyard.

LHHNY SEASON 9 PREMIERE EPISODE: The premiere episode is titled “Arrested Development” and the description of episode 1 reads, “Kimbella and Juelz Santana adjust to their new normal as Juelz’ case takes a major step forward; Maino relives a traumatic incident from the past; Alexis Skyy launches her music career on the same label as the estranged father of her child.”

On the premiere episode this season, Kimbella and Juelz are dealing with some major issues. After bringing a gun to the airport and getting caught with it, Juelz was put on house arrest in his condo, while Kimbella resides with their children in their mansion. Flashing forward to today, Juelz recently asked Kimbella to marry him and she accepted his proposal.

Yandy doesn’t have the best relationship with Kimbella when the show begins and Rich Dollaz has a serious tragedy going on. When he finds out that the mother of his daughter shot her husband during an altercation, he tries to comfort his daughter. Another gun-related problem this season is with Maino and Maggie Carrie. Maggie was shot in the leg at one of Maino’s shows.

Alexis Skyy struggles with having a professional relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Fetty Wap, according to the IB Times.