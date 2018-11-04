How to Watch Hallmark Movies & Mysteries ‘Marrying Father Christmas’ Full Movie Online

Tonight the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Channel kicks off a new Christmas movie: Marrying Father Christmas. The movie premieres on Sunday, November 4 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central). (Remember: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Christmas films premiere an hour later than Hallmark Channel Christmas movies.) Read on for all the details about how to watch this movie online if you don’t get Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Channel on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Philo TV

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is included in Philo’s main 43-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

Sling TV

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is included in the “Lifestyle Extra” add-on, which can be added to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” base channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of any bundle you want, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Preview

The movie tonight stars Erin Krakow, Niall Matter, and Wendie Malick.

The synopsis reads: “When Miranda Chester (Krakow) sets off to find information on her biological father two Christmases ago, she never imagined her investigation would lead her to both the love of her life, Ian McAndrick (Matter), and the family she had always longed for, including Margaret Whitcomb (Malick) and step-brother Peter Whitcomb (Jim Thorburn).

“After her romantic engagement last Christmas, Miranda prepares for a Christmas wedding surrounded by this new family. While Miranda finalizes the details of her big day, Margaret forges a surprising romance with a friend from the past.

“Miranda’s wedding plans are quickly complicated when a mysterious visitor who claims to have ties to her late parents reaches out to her just days before her wedding. As Miranda’s wedding approaches, she must decide if she wants to spend one of the most momentous days of her life with this new family connection, and must carefully navigate the first steps into the next chapter of her life with Ian.”

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is another Hallmark channel owned by Crown Media Holdings. It’s a sister network airing family movies and a limited number of murder and mystery-themed movies. It was launched in 2004 as the Hallmark Movie Channel and was rebranded to Movies & Mysteries in October 2014. Hallmark has also added a third cable network channel called Hallmark Drama, which launched in October 2017. It does not appear to be airing any original Christmas movies like Hallmark’s other two channels this year.