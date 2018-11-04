How to Watch the 2018 MTV EMAs Online in the U.S.

The 2018 MTV EMAs are taking place today, at 8 p.m. CET, with the main show at 9 p.m. CET (8 p.m. UK time), which means they will be going on at 3 p.m. U.S. time, according to Metro UK. But, the MTV network will not be airing the awards show until 7 p.m. ET/PT. For those without a cable subscription or login information, you may be looking for a way to watch the show online. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch MTV live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV

MTV is included in Philo’s main 43-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

Sling TV

MTV is included in the “Comedy Extra” add-on, which can be added to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of any bundle you want, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

The 2018 MTV EMAs are also reported to be live streaming via GMT time on http://www.mtvema.com/, which will also include the red carpet show. The MTV EMA Facebook Page will also feature coverage of the event, as well as the red carpet pre-show.

For those who want to watch the show via the MTV EMA app, MTV has reported, “Get a whole different perspective on the night by watching all of the incredible performances in 360/VR on the MTV EMA app. The app has all kinds of perks to enhance your EMA watching experience including custom AR features, stickers you can send to your friends, and all the EMA news you need.” The app is available for Android users and iOS as well.

Hailee Steinfeld is the host of this year’s awards show and the performers include Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj, Little Mix, Halsey, Panic! At The Disco, Jason Derulo, Alessia Cara, and Rosalía, according to Metro UK. According to Seiber Tron, Steinfeld may be performing her song “Back to Life” for the EMAs as well.

According to Deadline, Steinfeld dished on Facebook Live about the big show, saying, “The EMAs are a show where anything can happen. I can’t wait to host a night filled with incredible artists, performances, some surprises of my own – let’s do this, Bilbao!” Last year, Steinfeld won the MTV EMA for “Best Push Artist” and this year, she is nominated in the category of “Best Pop”.

Also appearing at the event, in addition to the performers, are stars including Michael Peña, Diego Luna, Lindsay Lohan, Anitta, Debby Ryan, Ashlee Simpson with Evan Ross, Sofía Reyes, Jourdan Dunn and Terry Crews.

Camila Cabello leads with the most nominations this year, totaling six. Ariana Grande and Post Malone are following close behind, each having five nominations to their names.

The 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards is being held at the Bilbao Exhibition Centre in Spain.

The show airs on the MTV network, from 7 – 9:05 p.m. ET/PT and 6 – 8:05 p.m. CT.