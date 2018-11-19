How to Watch ‘My Brilliant Friend’ Online

My Brilliant Friend is a new, eight-episode series on HBO, that will be airing twice per week, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, on Sunday and Monday nights. For those who do not have a cable subscription or login information, you may be looking for alternative ways to watch the new series online. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the show (or DVR it, or watch it on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

The plot of My Brilliant Friend involves the disappearance of a woman named Lila Cerullo. After Cerullo is missing, her friend, Elena Greco, thinks about their friendship, when they were growing up in Naples, Italy, just after World War II, according to Town & Country.

The series is taken from Elena Ferrante’s beloved Neapolitan Novels and it is directed by Saverio Costanzo. Apparently, Ferrante’s identity is actually a mystery, but that didn’t stop Costanzo from taking on the project. In an interview with The Guardian, he said he doesn’t care that he doesn’t know who Ferrante really is. He explained, “Deeply, I’m not curious at all to know who Elena Ferrante is. I believe in the reality of the books she writes. And they are very real: once you put them on screen, with very little effort, they are like a flower – they bloom … I was in love with the book. I had read it a long time before that phone call. I was very familiar with the work of Ferrante, the way she understands writing, dramaturgy, her characters. So I jumped in.”

The first six episode titles from the show, as well as some of the plot descriptions, have been released. The first six episodes are titled “The Dolls”, “The Money”, “The Metamorphosis”, “Dissolving Margins”, “The Shoes”, and “The Island”. The plot description of the premiere reads, “The disappearance of her old friend, Lila Cerrullo, causes 60-year-old author Elena Greco to reflect on the early days of their friendship in 1950s Naples, when Elena and Lila are two very different girls at the top of their class.”

Episode 2, “The Money”, is described as, “As fourth grade draws to an end, Elena and Lila fight with their families for the chance to continue their education; a trip out of town becomes a day Elena will never forget; a death changes things in the neighborhood forever.” The third episode plot synopsis states, “Elena grapples with the onset of puberty, her studies and her friendship with Lila, who now works in her family’s shoe-repair store; as the girls’ encounters with the opposite sex become more frequent, Lila takes a stand against the Solara brothers.” Episode 4 is called “Dissolving Margins” and it’s description reads, “Entering high school, Elena vows to stay ahead of Lila, academically and romantically; promising a better future for the neighborhood, Stefano Carracci invites Elena, Lila and their families over for New Year’s Eve.”

