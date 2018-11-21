How to Watch the ‘One Tree Hill’ Reunion Christmas Movie Online

The cast of the former hit series One Tree Hill reunites for a reunion special, as well as a holiday movie on the Lifetime network tonight. The movie airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, while the reunion will air at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT. The movie is titled The Christmas Contract and, for those who do not have a cable subscription, you may be looking for other ways to watch the show online. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of Lifetime on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

One Tree Hill alums Hilarie Burton (Peyton Sawyer), Robert Buckley (Clay Evans), Danneel Ackles (Rachel Gatina), and Antwon Tanner (Antwon “Skills” Taylor) all reunite for The Christmas Contract, but former One Tree Hill star Stephen Colletti (Chase Adams) is appearing in Lifetime’s Hometown Christmas. Burton spoke with People about filming the movie. She revealed, “When you do a three-week shoot, having to manufacture long-term relationships with people can be awkward and clunky. When you’re creating friendships or marriages or love interests, they say to fake it ’til you make it, but we’ve already made it! We already have those preexisting relationships and we work very well with each other.”

Burton performs an original song in The Christmas Contract, called “Don’t Feel Like Christmas.” When talking about the song, she dished to Entertainment Tonight that, “They asked me if I wanted to write a song for it and I was like, ‘Oh my god, I’d love to!’ … They ended up loving it and asked if I’d come into the movie and perform it. It was cool because all of the One Tree Hill kids are in it, so we all got to be on set together again … It was a lot of fun.”

Burton also told Entertainment Tonight that she and co-star Clay Evans had been trying to do a Christmas movie together for years. Ackles then chimed in, revealing that, “This one was like a good opportunity to come back. Antwon and I interacted a bit on One Tree Hill, but not a lot and we’re married in this Christmas movie. It was a chance to get to work with people we hadn’t worked with in different ways.”

The reunion special is titled ‘Tis the Season: A One Tree Hill Cast Reunion. Stephen Colletti, though he is not participating in the Christmas movie, he is a part of the reunion. Tune in to see the cast all together. Though some favorites like Chad Michael Murray and Sophia Bush are not a part of the two projects.