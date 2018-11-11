How to Watch People’s Choice Awards 2018 Online

Tonight is the 2018 People’s Choice Awards and it airs on the E! network (as well as Bravo, Syfy, Universo and the USA network) at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT/8 p.m. CT. Prior to show time, the red carpet pre-show will also air on E!, starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT/6 p.m. CT. For those hoping to watch the show, but do not have a cable subscription, you may be looking for other ways to watch the full awards show. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of E! on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including E!, Bravo, USA and Syfy. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

E!, USA and Bravo are three of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV

SyFy and USA are included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. Meanwhile, Bravo is included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

The PCAs have moved from January to November and now air on the E! network, instead of on CBS. The show has aired on CBS since 1975, so this is the show’s inaugural year on E! The awards show will air live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, with Jesse Ignjatovic and Evan Prager serving as the executive producers of the event. Jen Neal, Executive Producer, Live Events, Executive Vice President, Marketing for E!, released the following statement about the EP’s:

Den of Thieves, Jesse and Evan have an incredible track record in live event production, and we are excited to tap into their expertise, along with Wilshire Studios, as we evolve and supercharge this fan-centric, iconic franchise for the next generation. By moving ‘People’s Choice Awards’ outside of the traditional awards season, we are establishing a new window to celebrate the best in pop culture and will harness E!’s tremendous multi-platform reach to engage fans and drive momentum throughout the year.”

In addition, Ignjatovic commented, “We are thrilled to be producing the 2018 ‘People’s Choice Awards’ for E!. The PCAs are an iconic award show because they truly reflect the fans — through the power of their votes. There is no better home for this show than on E! and we can’t wait to bring that fan energy to the stage in 2018.”

At this year’s awards show, there are three performers set to take the stage – John Legend, Nicki Minaj and Rita Ora. Along with the usual nominations, the two major awards being given out tonight are the Fashion Icon Award and the People’s Icon Award. Victoria Beckham is the recipient of the Fashion Icon Award, while actress Melissa McCarthy will take home the People’s Icon Award. There will also be a People’s Champion Award this year and that will be given to Social Justice Leader Bryan Stevenson.

E! Live From the Red Carpet for the People’s Choice Awards will air at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT and 6 p.m. CT tonight, showing the celebrity arrivals to fans at home.

Sara Gilbert, Busy Phillips and John Riley are just a few of the presenters who have been announced for the PCAs.