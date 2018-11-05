How to Watch ‘Ray Donovan’ Season 6 Episode 2 Online

Season 6 of Ray Donovan is here and tonight airs episode 2 of the new seasson on the Showtime network, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT. For those without a cable subscription, you may be looking for alternative ways to watch the show.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the show (or DVR it, or watch it on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services.

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand Showtime content through the Showtime Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the Showtime channel, you can then watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand later. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

A Showtime live stream and on-demand content can be added to your existing FuboTV subscription, or you can include Showtime when you start a free 7-day trial.

Once signed up, you can either watch the show live, or you can watch on-demand as soon as episodes air. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Showtime is available as an add-on to Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

For more information on the new season, episode descriptions (including tonight’s) and cast details, read on below.

“RAY DONOVAN” TIME SLOT & CHANNEL: The show airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT on Sunday nights on the Showtime network. This is the time slot for the new season.

“RAY DONOVAN” SEASON 6 EPISODE 2: Episode 2 of the show airs tonight, on November 4, 2018 and it is titled “Staten Island, Part Two”. The plot synopsis of the episode states that, “Ray isn’t done cleaning up the fallout from his jump; a witness willing to give answers could rock Mac and Ray’s worlds; Mickey’s heart attack forces the family to wrestle with what could be their father’s final days.”

“RAY DONOVAN” SEASON 6 EPISODE 3: The third episode is titled “He Be Tight. He Be Mean.” Episode 3 airs on November 11, 2018 and its plot description reads, “Ray is officially back working for Sam, and with Anita behind in the polls, they have to make a splash at the first mayoral debate; three generations of Donovans make their way from California to New York.”

“RAY DONOVAN” SEASON 6 CAST: The cast this season includes Liev Schreiber as Raymond “Ray” Donovan, Eddie Marsan as Terrence “Terry” Donovan, Dash Mihok as Brendan “Bunchy” Donovan, Pooch Hall as Daryll Donovan, Steven Bauer as Avi Rudin, Katherine Moennig as Lena Barnum, Kerris Dorsey as Bridget Donovan, Devon Bagby as Conor Donovan, Jon Voight as Mickey Donovan, and Graham Rogers as Jacob “Smitty” Smith. When it comes to new cast members, some of the recurring characters for season 6 include Domenick Lombardozzi as NYPD Officer Sean “Mac” McGrath, Tony Curran as NYPD Sgt. Mikey “Rad” Radulovic, and Lola Glaudini as Anita Novak. Susan Sarandon is also appearing on the show again as Samantha Winslow.