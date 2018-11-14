How to Watch USA’s ‘Real Country’ Online

USA has a new reality competition show and it is called Real Country. The show airs on the USA network, on Tuesday nights, at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT. For those who do not have a cable subscription or login information, you may be looking for alternative ways to watch the show online. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch USA Network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Travis Tritt, Jake Owen and Shania Twain are the three judges on the new show. When it comes to the winning contestants, Twain dished to Rolling Stone that she is looking for “diversity” when it comes to the artists. Twain explained, “I’m looking for diversity, anybody who can sing their truth, who is a sincere artist who has a respect for the history of country music. I don’t care if you started singing country when you were six, or yesterday. If you’re committed, I want to see what you can do.”

In addition to the judges, there will be several guest panelists to help coach and critique the singers. Trace Adkins is just one of the guests.

Aside from finding talent, the show also will pride itself on focusing on the heart of country music. Twain explained, “‘Real country’ is whatever it means to you. I think it can be very generational, very cultural. I just believe that country music is a non-discriminatory genre, and it should stay that way. I feel that it’s closed up a little bit too much, and it’s time to reopen it.”