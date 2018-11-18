How to Watch ‘Return to Amish’ Season 5 Online

It’s been a while since Return to Amish has been on television, but now it’s back with an all-new batch of episodes. Season 5 of Return to Amish premieres on Sunday, November 18, 2018, at 10 p.m. ET/PT, on the TLC network. Some of your favorite cast members have returned, while others have departed the series. There are also several new faces in the mix. For those who would like to watch the show, but do not have a cable subscription or login information, you may be looking for alternative ways to watch the show. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch AXS TV live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

TLC is included in Philo’s main 43-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

PlayStation Vue offers four different channel packages, all of which include TLC. You can sign up for a free 5-day trial right here (you don’t need to have PlayStation to sign up), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes with cloud DVR, but there are some restrictions.

“Mama Mary” Schmucker, Sabrina Burkholder, Jeremiah Raber, and Carmela Raber have all returned for the new season. Mary has decided to return to the Amish church because her daughter Katie is getting married to an Amish man and she hopes to be let back in to see her daughter get married. Mary also wants to be let back in for her husband, Chester. Unfortunately for Chester, because of Mary being shunned, he ended up losing his job and being shunned as well.

Jeremiah and Carmela are dealing with financial woes, along with the ups and downs of their marriage. Jeremiah wants to put all of his energy into making Amish donuts and traveling around to sell at fairs and festivals. He may need the help of a former Amish woman, Aida, who has deeper pockets, but stronger opinions. Sabrina is pretty much fresh out of jail on the new season of the show.

The new cast members on the show are Lowell, Shelly and Dawn. Shelly and Lowell were both adopted into their families. Shelly’s boyfriend, Matt, who is also adopted, previously left the Amish and many may recognize him from Breaking Amish. Meanwhile, Dawn has dealt with a lot of family tragedy. Dawn’s brother was involved in a car accident and died at a young age. The same day that she found out her brother died, her husband told her that he was cheating on her. He had previously admitted to being into pornography and watching it since he was 14 years old. When Dawn went to the church for help or advice, she said that they told her that her husband’s infidelity was her fault. This seemed to be a final straw for Dawn. As for Lowell, he’s friendly with veteran cast member Sabrina. All three of the newbies are teaming up with Jeremy for his donuts business. Previously, Shelly dated Lowell and it ended with Lowell cheating on her.

Abe and his wife Rebecca have quit the show since last season, but the outside of their house is shown on the premiere. Mary goes to them to let them know that she will be rejoining the Amish church. Mary said that the couple wishes to focus on their marriage off-camera.