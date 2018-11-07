How to Watch RHONJ Season 9 Online

Season 9 of Real Housewives of New Jersey is here, with some of your favorite housewives back in action. There are also some new faces in the mix. For those who do not have a cable subscription, you may be looking for alternative ways to watch the show online instead of on TV. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch Bravo on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following over-the-top, cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Bravo is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Bravo. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Bravo is included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

If you want to catch up on the show, season 8 episodes of RHONJ are available for purchase on Amazon. Or, if you have a cable subscription, you may be able to watch old episodes on the Bravo website. But, you will need to sign in with a TV provider.

Read on for a rundown on some of the early episodes for the new season, the cast info, time slot details and more below.

RHONJ SEASON 9 TIME: The show premieres on Wednesday, November 7, 2018, at 8:59 p.m. ET/PT and 7:59 p.m. CT and runs an hour long. This will be the time slot for the RHONJ (9 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 8 – 9 p.m. CT). This means that Real Housewives of Dallas will shift its time slot to 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT. So, it will be back to back Housewives on Wednesday nights.

RHONJ SEASON 9 CAST & TAGLINES: Danielle Staub returns as a “friend” on the show once again, though she’s practically a full-time cast member in our book. Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider are the new castmates this season. As for the other returning cast members, along with the newbies, we have the rundown on their taglines below.

Dolores – “I may put up a tough front, but I’ll never leave you behind.”

Jackie – “I have four kids, two degrees, and one kickass life.”

Jennifer – “I’m obsessed with family, traditions, and Chanel.”

Margaret – “I can make you laugh or make you cry … your choice.”

Melissa – “Don’t try to bully me, because I’m a boss.”

Teresa – “These days, I don’t throw punches … I roll with them.”

RHONJ SEASON 9 EPISODE 1: “Wives and Misdemeanors” is the title of the premiere episode and the plot description of it reads, “With less than a year left in Joe’s prison sentence, Teresa comes into her own and decides to enter a bodybuilding competition; Margaret feels the effects of aging; Dolores struggles to forgive Frank; Melissa celebrates her birthday.”

RHONJ SEASON 9 EPISODE 2: Episode 2 of the new season is titled “Easter Wives Hunt”. The synopsis of this episode states, “Dolores hosts a hatchet-throwing party, giving the ladies a chance to take out their aggressions; Teresa re-ignites the Gorga/Giudice feud; Margaret prepares for an important business trip as her mother gets ready for a facelift.”

RHONJ SEASON 9 EPISODE 3: The third episode is called “The Jersey Breakfast Club” and the description of the episode reads, “As tensions mount between Melissa and Teresa, all the ladies head out to a cattle ranch in Oklahoma; Jackie shares shocking personal details; Melissa reveals a family secret, leading Teresa to explode and forcing all the ladies to choose sides.”

RHONJ SEASON 9 EPISODE 4: “Housewives & Heifers” is the title of episode 4. The plot synopsis of the episode states, “As their Oklahoma trip continues, the ladies compete in a cattle show; Margaret’s husband takes care of an increasingly demanding Marge Sr.; Jennifer insults Margaret’s friend, Polly, causing Margaret to lose her cool.”