Riverdale Live Stream: How to Watch Season 3 Episode 4 Online

Following a week-long break, Riverdale returns Wednesday night with a trip to the past for their own Breakfast Club-themed episode. Titled “The Midnight Club,” the fourth episode of Season 3 will see the regular actors play the younger versions of their parents, so it should be interesting to see how it plays out.

Preview

Here’s a look at the extended promo for Season 3 Episode 4, which is titled “The Midnight Club”

Here’s the synopsis for the episode:

When Betty (Lili Reinhart) confronts Alice (Madchen Amick) about Gryphons and Gargoyles, Alice has no choice but to come clean about how she, along with a young Fred (KJ Apa), FP (Cole Sprouse), Hermoine (Camila Mendes), Hiram (guest star Michael Consuelos), Sierra (Ashleigh Murray), Penelope (Madelaine Petsch) and Tom (Casey Cott), played the game in the early 90’s – and how a shocking mystery has been plaguing them all ever since.

In the Breakfast Club-esque flashback, all the regular actors will play the younger versions of their parents, while the younger version of Mark Consuelos’ Hiram will be played his real-life son, Michael Consuelos.

Of course, while that all sounds like it will be fun to watch, this episode also sets up to be quite a bit darker than the Breakfast Club.

“The Midnight Club was when we all were in detention together and they uncovered this secret game that everybody started playing,” said Madchen Amick, who plays Alice. “It really takes you into a dark, twisted, mental space, and then we ended up losing a life along the way.”

