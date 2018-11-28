How to Watch Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting 2018 in NYC Online

The 2018 lighting of the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center airs live from NYC, tonight on TV. A-list performers are lined up to deliver festive performances and thousands of people will surround the area to catch the show. For those who want to watch the annual event but do not have a cable subscription, there are additional options for watching the show online. From 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9 p.m. CT, the special will air live performances on the NBC network. The regional show will begin at 7 p.m. ET. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

NBC (available live in most markets, which you can find here) is one of 75-plus channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including NBC (available live in most markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

For those looking up the address of Rockefeller Center so that they can visit the iconic tree this holiday season, they can visit 30 Rockefeller Plaza, between West 48th and West 51st Streets and Fifth and Sixth Avenues, in NYC. The tree lighting takes place on November 28, 2018 and the tree will remain on display until January 7, 2019. Visiting the tree is free.

Some of tonight’s performers and celebrities scheduled to appear include Diana Ross, Tony Bennett, Diana Krall, Brett Eldredge, Darci Lynne Farmer, John Legend, Martina McBride, Pentatonix, Kellie Pickler, and Howie Mandel. The Rockettes, as always, will also perform. NBC TODAY anchors, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker and Craig Melvin will be hosting the event.

Thousands of people are expected to attend tonight’s tree lighting event, but Patch.com reports that the area has a capacity of 20,000. Every spectator in attendance will have their bags checked and will receive a pat-down from police.

When it comes to this year’s tree, it stands at a height of 72 feet tall and once the season is over, the tree will be donated to Habitat for Humanity, according to NYC Go. Rockefeller Center’s head gardener, Erik Pauze, dished on the tree to FOX News, saying, “It’s got to look good from all sides, because it’s viewed from all the angles, like the Fifth Avenue side or when people come around the corner from Radio City Music Hall or when people come out of the subway. It’s constantly on TV so it’s got to look good.” This year’s tree has a new Swarovski star designed by architect Daniel Libeskind on top. It also has 50,000 multi-colored LEDs on an estimated five miles of wire.

The television broadcast is broken up into two segments. The regional show airs from 7 – 8 p.m. ET and the full-time show airs from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9 p.m. CT. The hosts of the regional show include Mario Lopez, Stefan Holt, and Natalie Pasquarella. Tune in for all the action.