Room 104 Live Stream: How to Watch Season 2 Online Without Cable

Room 104, the anthology series from Mark and Jay Duplass, is back for a second season.

Preview

For those who have yet to watch Room 104, the premise is a fairly simple one: Each 30-minute episode features new actors, new characters and a new story, with the only commonality being the hotel room that serves as the lone setting. Even the genre is ever-changing, ranging from comedy to drama to thriller.

That recipe worked well in Season 1, as Room 104 garnered mostly positive reviews. But Season 2–which doesn’t require you to watch Season 1–looks to be bigger and better.

“It’s at once more chaotic and more focused,” writes Liz Baessler of Film School Rejects. “The risks are greater, and the goals loftier, but more often than not the payoff is worth it. The second episode, “Mr. Mulvahill,” sets the tone especially well with its dreamlike balance between the painfully real and the ethereally bizarre.”

Rainn Wilson stars in “Mr. Mulvahill,” while other episodes throughout the season include big names such as Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon, Katie Aselton and Mary Wiseman, just to name a few.

A quick Google search would let you find out the role each of these actors plays, but as IndieWire’s Ben Travers explains, it’s better to simply go into each episode blind.

“…You may think you know where a story is going, but each creator finds a different way to take you out of your comfort zone. This point means it’s probably best if onlookers enter into each episode knowing nothing about it. If you’re warned this episode may not be as good as the next or told who stars, directs, or writes, then bias comes into play and the intoxicating spell of uncapped imagination is broken.”

Mark Duplass is credited as the writer or co-writer of eight of Season 2’s 12 episodes, while directors include Ross Patridge, Liza Johnson, Patrick Brice, Gaby Hoffmann, Julian Wass, Josephine Decker, Jonah Markowitz, So Yong Kim, Natalie Morales, Lila Neugebauer and Duplass.