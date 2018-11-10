How to Watch ‘Shut Up and Dribble’ Episode 2 Online

Shut Up and Dribble is the new documentary series co-produced by LeBron James that explores how professional athletes have used their platforms to challenge various political and social issues. The miniseries debut last week, and is set to air its second episode tonight (Nov. 10) at 9 p.m. Eastern on Showtime.

Preview

The debut episode of Shut Up and Dribble earned praise from critics, with Vulture stating: “Even those fans old enough to remember all of the events highlighted here will still come away with a fresh sense of context for what’s happening today, thanks to the way Chopra and his writing and producing colleagues connect the dots of yesteryear to the present.” The publication added that the documentary series provides a newfound appreciation for modern day athletes like James or Steph Curry.

Series director Gotham Chopra explained why he and James felt that exploring the repercussions of players who voiced their politics was important. “You have the best player of his generation in LeBron, who’s probably the most outspoken,” Chopra told ESPN’s Outside The Lines. “But what he’s also done now is open that up for others. You have Jaylen Brown, you have Draymond Green, you have Steph Curry — other guys who have this confidence now to let their voices be heard.”

“Baseball has called itself America’s pastime for generations,” Chopra added. “Football has had the moniker of America’s game, but when you look at the NBA and basketball over the last 50 or 60 years, it’s actually been the most culturally and socially relevant sport in America. So we really wanted to explore that.”

The NBA athletes who have been discussed, and will be in future episodes, include Bill Russell, Spencer Haywood, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Oscar Robertson. Tonight’s episode will also include Craig Hodges, who wore a dashiki to the White House in 1991 and was subsequently “blackballed” from the NBA; and Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, who sparked controversy in 1996 for refusing to stand for the national anthem, and calling the flag of the United States a symbol of oppression.