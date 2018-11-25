How to Watch Soul Train Awards 2018 Online

Tonight airs the pre-taped 2018 Soul Train Awards and it is airing on multiple networks. The show broadcasts at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT on VH1, BET, BET Her, LOGO, and MTV2. For those who are hoping to watch the show tonight, but are looking for alternative ways to watch the awards online, we have several options for you. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch the awards show live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV

VH1 and BET are included in Philo’s main 40-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. Additionally, if you sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, you’ll also get a coupon for half off your first month (billed after the trial).

Once signed up, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show or event that has aired in the last three days.

Sling TV

VH1 is included in the “Lifestyle Extra” add-on, which can be added to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel packages. BET is included in the “Sling Blue” channel packages. Logo is included in the “Comedy Extra” add-on, which can be added to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of any bundle you want, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now also offers four different channel packages, many of which include BET and LOGO. You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR, although it is in the Beta stage.

This year’s Soul Train Awards actually took place on November 17, 2018, at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The awards show hosts are former Martin co-stars Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold. At the awards show, The Atlanta Voice spoke with Campbell about what keeps her grounded amid all the glamour that comes with being famous and being divorced, Campbell said, “What keeps me grounded are my children. Making sure they know they have a mom and father who loves them no matter what. Being a single parent is a new world for me and is hard for me to take in sometimes. I never thought this would be my life but it is. I’m glad these two beautiful kids came from something special.”

Some of the major honors that were handed out at this year’s ceremony include the Legend Award being given to Erykah Badu and the Lady of Soul Award being given to Faith Evans. Both recipients reportedly perform tonight. Other performers, according to The Glow Up, included Bell Biv Devoe, Jon B., Donell Jones, Carl Thomas, Kid ‘n Play and Al B. Sure. According to the YBF, this was the first appearance Al B. Sure made after the death of his son’s mother, Kim Porter. Unexpectedly, Porter was found dead in her Toluca Lake home, according to Us Weekly, on November 15th, just two days before Al B. Sure appeared at the awards. Diddy, who is also an ex of Porter, has been vocal about being grief-stricken over the death of Porter, who was a close friend, as well as the mother of several of his children.

In addition to Diddy and Al B. Sure, other celebrities who were mourning Porter’s death and appeared at her funeral included Mary J. Blige, Kimora Lee Simmons, Russell Simmons, Usher, DJ Khaled, NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Lil Kim, and Faith Evans. Porter was only 47 years old when she died.

When it comes to the presenters at the awards show, they include SZA, Tami Roman, Darrin Henson, Javicia Leslie, Justine Skye, Normani, and Sinqua Walls, as reported by BET.