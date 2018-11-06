How to Watch Stephen Colbert Election Night Live Special Online

You’ll have plenty of different options for television coverage of the 2018 midterm elections on Tuesday night, but few offer the entertainment value of Stephen Colbert, who will host a live election night special of The Late Show.

Tuesday’s 2018 midterm election night special of The Late Show will be broadcast at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the show (or DVR it, or watch it on-demand afterwards) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the election night special on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the election night special on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the election night special on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

CBS All Access

This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch a live stream of the election night special on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app.

Preview

Colbert, of course, is no stranger to live shows. He and his CBS crew went live on Showtime during the 2016 Presidential Election, and with things going the complete opposite direction of what he (and most others) were anticipating, it turned into a highly memorable live-TV moment:

Colbert’s most recent live broadcast was on January 30 following President Trump’s State of the Union address.

“We are alive and barely conscious,” Colbert said during that live telecast. “Here’s the thing. Going into the evening, the bar for success was pretty low.”

In what will be the 18th live broadcast in The Late Show history, Colbert will be joined inside the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York by John Heilemann and Alex Wagner of Showtime’s The Circus, as well as comedian Hasan Minhaj.

For those who want to stay updated on the results of Tuesday’s ultra-important elections but want a broadcast that is still much lighter in tone, Colbert has proven countless times in the past he knows how to expertly toe the line between providing both information and entertainment.

The “live” element only adds to the entertainment side of things, and Tuesday night’s The Late Show should serve as a fine choice for your election night coverage.

Note that the show will air live in the Eastern (11:35 p.m.), Central (10:35 p.m.) and Mountain (9:35 p.m.), but those on the West coast (11:35 p.m. PT) will have to watch the show on a tape delay.