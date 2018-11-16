WATCH: Tekashi 6ix9ine Opens Up About Firing His Entire Team on The Breakfast Club

Tekashi69 has been at the center of a lot conflict since his rise to prominence in the hip-hop realm. Whether it’s beefing with rival artists, his gang affiliation, or shooting incidents, he’s quickly become one of hip-hop’s most reckless personalities for all of the wrong reasons.

After firing his entire management team and canceling his entire North American tour, 6ix9ine is sitting down with Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee of Power 105.1’s, The Breakfast Club to discuss his recent antics and the method behind his madness. Check out the interview in the video above for yourself.

  Published
