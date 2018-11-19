How to Watch ‘The Clinton Affair’ TV Series Online

The six-part A&E TV series, The Clinton Affair, documents the Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky scandal, from the 1990’s. The series begins on November 18, 2018, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and, for those who do not have a cable subscription, you may be looking for alternative ways to watch the show. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of A&E on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

The Clinton-Lewinsky scandal is one of the biggest, political sex scandal’s in America’s history. At the time that Bill Clinton was President of the United States, Monica Lewinsky was an intern at the White House. She was 22 years old, while he was 49, and he was married to wife Hillary Clinton, who he is still married to today.

Though Clinton’s words “I did not have sexual relations with that woman” were at the forefront of the scandal. The sexual relationship between the two reportedly took place between 1995 and 1997, though it didn’t become public knowledge until 1998.

Lewinsky recently wrote a piece for Vanity Fair, discussing the TV series and weighing in on the scandal that turned her world upside down two decades ago. Lewinsky wrote, “Why did I choose to participate in this docuseries? One main reason: because I could. Throughout history, women have been traduced and silenced. Now, it’s our time to tell our own stories in our own words. Muriel Rukeyser famously wrote: ‘What would happen if one woman told the truth about her life? The world would split open.'”

She continued, saying, “I may not like everything that has been put in the series or left out, but I like that the perspective is being shaped by women. Yes, the process of filming has been exceedingly painful. But I hope that by participating, by telling the truth about a time in my life—a time in our history—I can help ensure that what happened to me never happens to another young person in our country again.”

The docu-series premieres tonight, on November 18, 2018, and airs each night at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT on A&E, in two-hour slots, tonight through Tuesday.