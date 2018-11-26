How to Watch ‘The Great Christmas Light Fight’ 2018 Online

Tonight premieres season 6 of The Great Christmas Light Fight, which airs every year on the ABC network. The show premieres on November 26, 2018, broadcasting from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9 p.m. CT. For those who enjoy watching the show each year, you may be looking for alternative ways to watch the show. Before we get into the live streaming options for this season’s new episodes, if you’d like to take a look at episodes from previous seasons, they are all available for purchase on Amazon. Fans can also watch previous episodes of the show for free on the ABC website if they have a cable subscription or login info. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free 5-day trial right here (you don’t need to have PlayStation to sign up), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes with cloud DVR, but there are some restrictions.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now also offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR, although it is in the Beta stage.

This year on The Great Christmas Light Fight, twenty families compete for $50,000 by transforming their homes into holiday wonderlands for the season. Read on for the rundown on the episodes below.

November 26, 2018 Episodes: According to ABC, the first part of the premiere kicks off the season. The episode 1 description reads, “Showcasing their incredible holiday displays are the Richardson family with their extensive collection of 300 inflatables that come to life in Southern style in Madison, Mississippi; the Vaughan family with their whimsical wire frame forest, complete with flying birds, leaping deer, jumping fish and shooting stars in Alexandria, Virginia; the Salveson-Sangalli family with their holiday display, including 72 themed Christmas trees filling the inside of their home from floor to ceiling in Port St. Lucie, Florida; and the Hanley family with their larger-than-life ranch display, including Big Red – a 26-foot tall reindeer in Cleveland, Texas.”

The second part, which is episode 2, states, “The festivities continue through the second episode of the night, featuring the Heide family’s Long Island lawn, filled with an unimaginable amount of blow molds and a home interior jam-packed with collectables and nutcrackers in Merrick, New York; the Strycharz family with their rockin’ light show with thousands of synchronized lights, CO2 bursts and fire cannons in Wethersfield, Connecticut; the Watchorn family with their intricate maze of décor made from used tires, old wire spools and torn inflatables, including 3,000 figurines inside of their home in Ponca, Nebraska; and the Menashe family with their traditional holiday display featuring 65-foot lit trees and antique figurines in Seattle, Washington.”

December 3, 2018 Episodes: Episode 3 is the first of the evening and the official ABC synopsis of what to expect states, “Kicking off the first-ever “Heavyweights” episode, featuring displays that have grown too large for any home, are Mike Wyant and We Care Park, a neighborhood park he and his friends decorate to give back to the community they grew up in, decked with hot chocolate, a take-away toy and a giant fire-breathing dragon in Kokomo, Indiana; the Cottom family with their farm featuring giant wireframes of peacocks, camels and flying reindeer-in-training, and a charming Christmas village under a massive canopy of lights in Weirsdale, Florida; Patti’s 1880’s settlement, a 19th century Christmas throwback experience complete with a lit-up water wheel, live nativity scene and historical cabins wrapped in lights in Grand Rivers, Kentucky; and Clifton Mill, a landmark mill with a record-breaking 4 millions lights, including over 3,000 antique Santas and a covered bridge with a rocking light show in Clifton, Ohio.”

The fourth episode will air immediately following episode 3 and its description reads, “In the second episode of the evening, four festive families showcase their displays, including the Mure family with their massive Christmas block party, raising funds for kids in need in Rockaway Beach, New York; the Baus family with their Disney World Christmas Wonderland, featuring their very own electrical parade and extensive memorabilia collection in Windermere, Florida; the Mack family with their Halloween-haunted labyrinth turned Christmas wonderland filled with over 140 inflatables and a decked-out interior in Fox River Grove, Illinois; and the Taylor-Goldstein family with their display featuring a decorated 60-foot live Douglas Fir and the most massive stockings and gifts yet to be seen on the show in San Francisco, California.”

December 10, 2018 Episodes: On December 10th, there will be a special “all-stars” episode that will air from 10 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 9 – 10 p.m. CT. The special will celebrate the best Christmas displays from over the course of the past five seasons.

“The Great Christmas Light Fight” Judges: The judges this season are Taniya Nayak and Carter Oosterhouse.