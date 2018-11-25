How To Watch ‘The Walking Dead’ Midseason Finale Online

Tonight is the midseason finale of The Walking Dead. The show airs at 9 p.m. Eastern as Season 9’s first half comes to a close. Tonight’s episode will be a little longer than normal, but not by much. It will end at 10:04 p.m. Eastern, lasting just four minutes longer than a regular episode. The show will then return sometime in February 2019.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch AMC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

AMC is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Philo TV

AMC is included in Philo’s main 40-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

Sling TV

AMC is included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Additional Options Through AMC

In addition to being able to watch AMC live via the above streaming services, you can also watch on your computer via AMC.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the AMC app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Philo or FuboTV credentials to do that.

If you miss live streaming the show tonight, your opportunity isn’t over. Full videos of each episode are typically available the day after the show airs, for a limited time, for people with a cable subscription. You can go directly to the episodes here.

And finally, if you don’t mind watching the episode tomorrow after it airs, you have some options for that too. The episode will be available the day after it airs in a variety of formats. (Sometimes, the episode is released earlier than this.) You can find the episode On Demand or on AMC.com here. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can still watch the episode by purchasing it on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, and Xbox. On Amazon, viewers who pre-order Season 9 of The Walking Dead will receive the episodes the day after they broadcast.

Preview

Tonight’s mid-season finale is called “Evolution.” It’s Season 9 Episode 8 in the series. The synopsis from AMC reads: “A small rescue mission braves a dangerous herd in their hunt for a missing comrade, only to discover a surprising threat that could doom them all.”

This week, we’re finally going to learn more about these strange walkers that Rosita believes can actually talk. Here’s a sneak peek:

Last week, we saw that Daryl has the same strange “X” scar that we saw on Michonne in an earlier episode this season. You can see photos of the scar and theories in Heavy’s story here. It’s worth pointing out that Daryl did have scars on his back in earlier seasons, but the X scar on the lower left side of his back is definitely new.

We won’t share any spoilers here, but this is an episode that fans of the comics have been waiting a long time to see. It’s unclear how all of this is going to translate to television, since Carl had actually played a pretty key role in this storyline in the comics. So far, it seems that Judith is taking Carl’s place to some extent. However, with Rick leaving the show, it would have been nice to see Carl take on his dad’s leadership role and take on a stronger role in the series overall.

