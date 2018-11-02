‘Too Stupid to Die’ Live Stream: How to Watch MTV Series Online Without Cable

For those of you who miss watching Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O and Co. on Jackass, you’re in luck. Too Stupid to Die, a new show from MTV, is here to fill your outlandish-prank and dangerous-stunt quota.

Hailed as “this generation’s Jackass,” Too Stupid to Die features a group of friends in Northwest and central Indiana doing what people do to kill time in Northwest and central Indiana: Ridiculous over-the-top pranks and dangerous stunts that would make most people cringe.

The “leader” of the group is Zach Holmes, the 26-year-old who originally built a significant online fanbase through stunts that were far enough over the top that he was banned by YouTube.

“I definitely have a high threshold for pain,” he said. “But things still hurt,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s all for comedic entertainment.”

Holmes has even gotten recognition from one of the all time greats in this, um, field of work. Steve-O called him “the craziest guy out there,” which is pretty much the best compliment possible to get from Steve-O.

Others in the group include Coty, 26, Meggan, 26, Tommy, 26, Chad, 27, Damon (Blazer), 27, Khyler, 22, and social media star Chad Tepper, 26.

Produced by Van Toffler, the former President of MTV, the show is aimed towards a younger, subculture audience–in the same way Jackass and other MTV shows of a similar nature did in the past.

“Where MTV is at its best is when we shine a spotlight on an amazing subculture and make that mass culture, where we celebrate great coming of age stories — whether it’s parental and children relationships and an odd family like The Osbournes or whether it’s a wild pack of fun, crazy guys with Jackass or an amazing subculture that we all got to love and still love in Jersey Shore,” said MTV president Chris McCarthy. “When (head of unscripted) Nina Diaz and I came back to MTV last year, it was a very simple strategy which was to lean back into youth culture, lean back into unscripted and lean back into finding great new subcultures and coming of age stories with unique characters that you’ve never seen before. These guys are the perfect set of new subculture that we think are ready to be blown up in a bigger way.”

All episodes will have specific themes. The first episode is titled “Too Stupid to Drive,” and the second is “Too Stupid to Love.”