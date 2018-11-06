How to Watch Trevor Noah Election Night Special Online Without Cable

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah is one of a handful of late-night shows that will offer a live broadcast during election night on Tuesday. The special is titled “Democalypse 2018: Lets Try This Again, America.”

Tuesday’s live election night special of The Daily Show airs at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch Comedy Central live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV

Comedy Central is included in Philo’s main 43-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the special live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

Sling TV

Comedy Central is included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the special live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now also offers four different channel packages, all of which include Comedy Central. You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the special on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR, although it is in the Beta stage.

Preview

Noah has gone live during several other major political events over the past couple of years, ranging from the Presidential and Vice Presidential debates, to the 2016 election, to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address in January.

In total, this marks the eighth time The Daily Show has had a live broadcast since Noah became host in 2015.

The special will be filmed at The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater in Miami, Florida. Noah will be joined by Rolling Stone senior writer Jamil Smith.