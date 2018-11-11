Veterans Day 2018 Parade in New York City Live Stream: How To Watch Online

America’s Parade in New York City will take place on Sunday, November 11, commemorating the centennial of the end of World War I. The parade begins, rain or shine, around 11:15 a.m. at the conclusion of the Opening Ceremony. The event will conclude around 3:30 p.m. The parade will go north on Fifth Avenue from 26th to 50th Street, for 1.2 miles. Read on for details about how to watch a live stream of today’s parade.

If you want to watch a live stream of the parade, your best option is to watch on Military.com or parade.uwvc.org/paradestream (which currently redirects to Military.com.) A stream will also be available on New York’s PIX 11 at 11 a.m.

The embed below may show a livestream of the parade at 11 a.m. Eastern from PIX 11, and regular broadcasts before then. But if the stream does not work or is taken down, Military.com has said that it will open up a stream at this page when the parade begins.

The parade is presented by the United War Veterans Council. New York has led the nation in observing Veterans Day for more than nine decades, first in 1919 to commemorate the end of World War I one year earlier.

Today’s parade will feature more than 300 marching elements and 20,000 to 30,000 participants, Military.com reported. This includes veterans of all eras, military units, civic and youth groups, and more. The parade will also feature floats, military and vintage vehicles.

According to the parade’s website: “The sole purpose of the NYC Veterans Day Parade is to honor the service of our veterans and to salute our currently serving military. It is a non-partisan, non-political event, and may not be used as a platform for any other purpose or political agenda. Any individual or group that attempts to use the Parade as a forum for this purpose will be denied participation, and will forfeit any expenses incurred.”

While you’re waiting for today’s parade, you can watch the 2017 parade below.

