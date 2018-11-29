How to Watch ‘Vikings’ Season 5 Online

Another season of Vikings is here. For those who want to watch season 5’s new episodes but they do not have a cable subscription, you may be trying to find ways to watch the show online. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the History Channel on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

History Channel is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including the History Channel. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Philo TV

History Channel is included in Philo’s main 43-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

Amazon has both part 1 and part 2 of the season 5 episodes for Vikings available for purchase. In addition, individual episodes from season 5 are up to buy as well. If you would like to watch the entire season, you are in luck. For those with a cable subscription, episodes of Vikings are available via the History channel’s website.

If you are interested in some of the upcoming episodes, here are a few episode descriptions of upcoming episodes.

“VIKINGS” SEASON 5 EPISODE 11: The show picks back up with its 11th episode and the title of the show is “The Revelation”. The episode description reads, “Legendary Viking Duke Rollo arrives, causing further upheaval in a Kattegat still reeling from Ivar the Boneless becoming its king; Floki battles the elements in Iceland, and his own settlers’ desire for revenge, to forge a colony.”

“VIKINGS” SEASON 5 EPISODE 12: Episode 12 is titled “Murder Most Foul” and the description states, “Bjorn, Lagertha and Ubbe face an uncertain fate as Heahmund’s loyalty is tested; Floki fights to understand the will of the gods in Iceland; Ivar may have met his match in Kattegat.”

“VIKINGS” SEASON 5 EPISODE 13: The thirteenth episode is titled “A New God.” The synopsis of this episode states, “Heahmund must convince King Alfred that his actions are in defense of the crown; Ubbe and Torvi strengthen the position of the Vikings, but not all in the Viking camp support their strategy; another settler disappears in Iceland.”

“VIKINGS” SEASON 5 EPISODE 14: “The Lost Moment” is the title of episode 14 of the season and the description of the episode reads, “As the celebrations for Ivar continue in Kattegat, grief hits Iceland and Floki must now make a fated decision; Harald’s army approaches Wessex; a conspiracy grows against King Alfred.”

“VIKINGS” SEASON 5 EPISODE 15: The title of episode 15 is “Hell” and it will air on December 26, 2018.