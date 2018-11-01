How to Watch the ‘Watergate’ 2018 Documentary Online

A new three-part documentary about the Watergate scandal begins tonight, on the History channel. It is titled Watergate and will air for three consecutive nights. For those without a cable subscription or login information, you may be looking for ways to watch the documentary series online. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the History Channel on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Watergate is a three-part event and we have the rundown on each of the three episodes, which each run just over two hours. Read on for the plot descriptions and titles of each event, along with the show times and air dates.

Watergate – The Burglary; Coverup

This episode airs on Friday, November 2, 2018, running from 9 – 11:07 p.m. ET/PT and 8 – 10:07 p.m. CT. The plot description of the episode reads, “After Richard Nixon’s election, attacks from the media and the antiwar movement drive him to take the dark path to the Watergate burglary; the Watergate arrests lead to a vast cover-up that starts to unravel.”

Watergate – Things Fall Apart; U.S. v. Nixon

This episode airs on Saturday, November 3, 2018, airing from 9 – 11:04 p.m. ET/PT and 8 – 10:04 p.m. CT. The description of this episode states, “As the cover-up cracks, White House counsel John Dean turns on President Richard Nixon, a Senate committee is formed, and a special prosecutor is appointed; Nixon is confronted in a deepening crisis.”

Watergate – Blowback; Endgame

The final episode airs on Sunday, November 4, 2018, running from 9 – 11:07 p.m. ET/PT and 8 – 10:07 p.m. CT. The plot synopsis of this episode reads, “The Saturday Night Massacre prompts impeachment proceedings; impeachment votes, Supreme Court rulings, and further revelations seal Richard Nixon’s fate.”

Charles Ferguson is the director of this Watergate project and in his director’s statement to History, he talked about what made him dig into this subject. Ferguson stated, “In deciding to make Watergate I wanted to do two things. The first was to tell an astounding story, whose plot and characters are more fascinating than any Hollywood thriller. As a teenager, I lived through Watergate, and I recalled how powerfully it gripped America, and the world, for nearly three years. And yet, despite many excellent books and films, the full story of Watergate cannot be found in any single place … My second goal, however, was to examine how America – Congress, law enforcement, the media, the Supreme Court, our political parties, the American people, and the Constitution itself – responded to our most profound systemic crisis since the Civil War.”

According to the History network, one of the major laws that came about after the Watergate scandal was the Presidential Records Act of 1978. What this enforced was that when it comes to the President’s office, all official documents belong to history, not the President.