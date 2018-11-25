Where Was Hallmark’s ‘Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane’ Filmed?

Tonight, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is airing a new Christmas movie at 9 p.m. Eastern called Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane. The movie will then have quite a few encores that air in November and December. The movie stars Alicia Witt and Colin Ferguson, and is about a woman who returns home to celebrate Christmas for the last time in the house she grew up in on Honeysuckle Lane. But where was the movie actually filmed? Read on for details.

Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane was filmed in Connecticut, including Wethersfield, in September and October.

Wethersfield is a town in Hartford County, Connecticut, and has a population of about 26,000.

Some scenes were filmed at the Heirloom Market at Comstock Ferre in Wethersfield, NBC Connecticut reported. It was sunny and warm during filming, but they still managed to make the scenes feel like the holidays.

The Hartford Courant reported on the movie too, noting it was being filmed in Old Wethersfield. The Courant reported that fake snow was lining Main Street and garland was hanging in the doorways. The movie was filmed in locations in Old Wethersfield that included Comstock Ferre and Co, the Silas Robbins Bed and Breakfast, the Webb-Deane-Stevens Museum, and Lucky Lou’s Restaurant, the Court shared.

One patron wrote about the beautiful B&B: “What a WONDERFUL B&B this is up in Conn., The owners could not be any nicer, the decor is gorgeous, awesome breakfast, and it’s super clean!!”

Here are photos from the filming shared by the Webb-Deane-Stevens Museum. The museum’s website states: “The Webb-Deane-Stevens Museum provides the quintessential New England experience. Visitors are immersed in life of the mid-18th and early-19th centuries during informative and entertaining one-hour tours. We also host a number of annual events to entertain, educate and enlighten visitors. First opened in 1919, the Museum is owned and operated by The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in The State of Connecticut and is accredited by the American Association of Museums.”

Do you want to visit Connecticut and relive Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane? Let us knwo what you thought of the movie in the comments below.