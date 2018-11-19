Where Did Maggie Go on ‘The Walking Dead’? [SPOILERS]

In Season 9 Episode 7 of The Walking Dead, we quickly learn that Maggie is long gone. But where did she go? Read on for more information, including what to expect from Maggie the rest of the season. This post will have spoilers.

Maggie is no longer running the Hilltop, in fact she’s not even there. Jesus is now leading the Hilltop, and he’s not too happy about it. He’s there because he made a promise to Maggie, but he doesn’t like his role. The community keeps voting him as the leader and no one runs against him, but it seems like Tara has to keep motivating him to just keep doing his job.

But what happened to Maggie? We learn later on in the episode that Maggie left Hilltop with baby Hershel to help Georgie rebuild the communities. Georgie is the one who gave them all those blueprints last season for rebuilding their lives, in exchange for knowledge. We weren’t given a lot more details about Georgie back then, except that she’s part of a bigger group helping rebuild society.

There’s likely more going on, however. We know that the communities are all split now (Alexandria and the Hilltop don’t interact much.) And we know that Maggie and Michonne had some kind of falling out. So it’s likely Maggie’s departure had something to do with that too.

But is Maggie coming back this season?

Read on for season-wide spoilers.

This is your last spoiler warning.

No, Maggie will not be returning this season. Lauren Cohan spent months renegotiating her salary, and when The Walking Dead was first renewed, it wasn’t certain if she would be returning at all, Newsweek reported. During that time, she lined up a new job with a new ABC dramedy called Whiskey Cavalier opposite Scott Foley. So she only returned for six episodes. In fact, Rick’s last episode just happened to also be Maggie’s last episode.

However, Maggie’s story isn’t over. Angela Kang (showrunner) said, “With Lauren, she has said that she would like to come back to the show and we would love to have her back; we think there’s more story with Maggie to tell. We already have some plans brewing that I think is pretty cool.”

So although we aren’t expecting to see Maggie return this season, her story isn’t over and we likely will see her again.