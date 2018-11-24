Where Was Hallmark’s ‘Christmas Everlasting’ Filmed? Was It in Wisconsin?

Tonight’s Hallmark Hall of Fame movie, airing on the Hallmark Channel, is Christmas Everlasting. The movie stars Tayana Ali, Dondre T. Whitfield, Dennis Haysbert, and Patti LaBelle. Read on to learn all the details about where the movie was filmed.

Christmas Everlasting was not filmed in Wisconsin, although that’s where the movie takes place. Christmas Everlasting was filmed in Georgia in September, including Atlanta, Covington, and Mansfield. Most Hallmark movies are filmed in Canada, but because this is the Hallmark Hall of Fame special movie, it was filmed in a special location.

Based on Marie Bostwick’s novel, The Second Sister, this movie is about a rising attorney who returns to her small Wisconsin hometown after her sister dies.

The Citizens publication shared in September about the movie filming in Atlanta. The Square in Covington is sometimes nicknamed “Hollywood of the South,” and it was the location for a good part of the movie’s filming.

You can also check out a fun casting call for the movie here. They note, “Since this movie takes place in the winter they will be using a water-based foam (to look like snow) on your car, they will hose it down (with water) at the end of the filming day so it is back to exactly how you brought it to set, or better.”

Atlanta Magazine also shared some more details about the filming. In addition to Covington Square, crews were also seen filming in Mansfield.

Here are some more behind the scenes photos. Isn’t this shot beautiful?

The church scene was filmed in Covington:

Temperatures were in the 90s when the movie was filmed in September:

But true to Hallmark form, they created a beautiful, wintery feel.