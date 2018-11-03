Where Was Hallmark’s ‘Christmas Joy’ Filmed? Was It in Crystal Falls, North Carolina?

Tonight is Hallmark’s second Countdown to Christmas movie, called Christmas Joy. The movie stars Danielle Panabaker and Matt Long and premieres tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern. According to the synopsis, this Hallmark movie takes place in Crystal Falls, North Carolina – a small town that Joy Holbrook must return to in order to help her Aunt Ruby after ankle surgery. But is the movie really filmed in Crystal Falls? As with all the Hallmark Christmas movies, you’ll likely want to visit this movie’s filming location if you can. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed.

Christmas Joy was not filmed in Crystal Falls, North Carolina. It was actually filmed in Canada, mostly in the Vancouver and British Columbia area.

According to What’s Filming, Christmas Joy was filmed in April and May. So the filmmakers had to do quite a bit of magic to make it feel wintry and cold when they actually filmed in the early summer.

Downtown Vancouver’s Sinclair Centre on West Hastings Street was one filming location, What’s Filming noted.

There is snow and Christmas decor outside the Sinclair Centre downtown on Hastings Street! Nothing says Christmas like April ❄️🎄@WhatsFilming @VancityFilming — Elizabeth George (@georgeelizabeth) April 24, 2018

Other locations were the 3000 block of South Granville Street and West Georgia Street in Vancouver, What’s Filming noted.

First day of MOW Christmas Joy filming on W Georgia today for the Hallmark Channel! @WhatsFilming — Bailey Fisher (@TheBlackPeak) April 23, 2018

Since it's mostly out of the bag already – #TheFlash star Danielle Panabaker is the leading lady in Hallmark's #ChristmasJoy which is filming in Vancouver & area until May 11th. On South Granville today. pic.twitter.com/C9WpEptQ8b — What's Filming (@WhatsFilming) April 25, 2018

Another filming location was in downtown Langley, What’s Filming noted.

Many scenes were filmed in Pitt Meadows, What’s Filming noted, including private property on Rippington Road. Pitt Meadows is a city in British Columbia and a municipality in Metro Vancouver. It was incorporated in 1914 and has a population of about 18,573.

Ladner Village in Delta was another location for filming, What’s Filming noted. It was the home of the Crystal Falls Community Center and other Crystal Falls locations.

Ladner is a delightful fishing village in British Columbia, located on the banks of the Fraser River. It’s part of the city of Delta and a suburb of Vancouver. It’s the home for quite a few Hallmark Christmas movies. Just last year, scenes from Joyous Christmas was filmed in Ladner Village on Delta Street.

Ladner Village looks like a lovely place to visit at Christmas time. According to Facebook posts, they have a Christmas Tree Festival that includes a gingerbread contest, a tree lighting ceremony, a countdown to Christmas contest, a live musical performance, a specialty mailbox to drop off letters to Santa, complimentary hot chocolate, a visit from Santa and more. The festival appears to take place in the same location that the parade was filmed for the movie Finding Santa (another Hallmark Christmas movie) and sounds like a regular Hallmark-worthy event.

