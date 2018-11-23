Where Was Hallmark’s ‘Pride, Prejudice, & Mistletoe’ Filmed?

Tonight Hallmark’s latest Countdown to Christmas movie, Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe, airs. The gender-swapped retelling of the classic novel is based on a book by author Melissa De La Cruz. Tonight’s movie stars Lacey Chabert and Brendan Penny. In the movie, Darcy (played by Chabert) returns to her hometown for Christmas and reconnects with an old rival, restaurant owner Luke (played by Penny.) But where were the scenes in the hometown filmed? Read on for more details.

Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe was filmed in Pembroke, Canada in October. The movie also filmed in North Bay. Pembroke is a city in Ontario, located at Muskrat River and Ottawa River. It’s a small community with a population of just under 14,000.

According to the Pembroke Observer & News, one of the filming locations was Pembroke West Street between Victoria and Albert Streets downtown. It was decorated to the hilt with Christmas trees and displays, making it feel like it truly was the most wonderful time of the year.

Local businesses also decorated for the holidays, pretending it was Christmas.

Christmas comes early to the City of @PembrokeInfo as @hallmarkmovie will be filming some scenes for an upcoming movie here. You could be an extra! Details here … https://t.co/KDWGsnOU1I pic.twitter.com/kycPnARcwb — Pembroke Observer and News (@PemObserver) October 4, 2018

A downtown store called Dot was transformed into Charlene’s Christmas Decorations and Gift Shop. Dot sells clothing, and the producers left the clothing in place and added some gifts and trinkets, said Renae Rotblatt, Dot’s owner, to Pembroke Observer. She said she was so excited. “It’s the dream you never knew you had,” she said. “I love Hallmark movies. The cheesier the better. It is super exciting. I am thrilled to be part of this. It is great for the city and great for the community.”

If you live in the area, you should stop by Dot. Their clothes and accessories look adorable.

Grey Gables was another shooting location in Pembroke, Pembroke Observer & News reported. The crew spent eight days filming at Grey Gables, and five days in North Bay, plus a day in downtown Pembroke. Does Grey Gables look familiar to you?

Here are some more behind-the-scenes photos:

And another:

To see more behind-the-scenes pictures at Grey Gables, check out the album at this link.

So if you’re wanting to catch some of the magic from the movie, book a night or two at Grey Gables and then take a stroll downtown in Pembroke.

