Where Was Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ ‘Last Vermont Christmas’ Filmed? Was It In Vermont?

One of Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ delightful Christmas 2018 originals is Last Vermont Christmas. But despite the premise of the movie taking place entirely in Vermont, the movie itself actually wasn’t filmed in Vermont at all. Read on to learn more details about where this movie was filmed.

Last Vermont Christmas wasn’t filmed in Vermont. It was actually filmed in Rhinebeck and Kingston, New York, according to IMDB.

You might also be surprised to learn that this snowy movie was actually filmed in May, Create In Vermont reported. The movie was shot on a budget of less than $1 million, and New York was chosen because of its tax incentive program. Because it was filmed in May, they had to rely quite a bit on special effects.

Parts of the movie were filmed in downtown Rhinebeck, including Wonderland Farm, the home of the tree farm in the movie and one of the homes featured in the film. Wonderland Farm, run by the Lobotsky Family, has offered cut-your-own-Christmas-tree experiences for 30 years. Here are some great behind-the-scenes photos:

Hudson Valley Casting did much of the casting for this movie.

Because the movie was filmed in May, they had to make their own snow. You can get a glimpse of the snow “blankets” in the photo below:

Interestingly, Hudson Valley News said in their post above that the move was filmed before it was officially sold to Hallmark: “An independent film company is filming a Christmas movie this week in Rhinebeck complete with fake snow. Word is the title ‘Last Vermont Christmas.’ A line producer with the company indicated while they hope to sell the finished product to a major movie channel, they are still in the process of completing the filming and are focused on that. They will conclude in Rhinebeck Friday before resuming filming for two weeks in Kingston.”

Hudson Valley Film Commission shared this delightful album of behind-the-scenes photos here:

<strong><span style=”color:#ff0000;”>READ NEXT: <span style=”color:#000000;”><a href=”https://heavy.com/entertainment/2018/11/hallmark-movies-and-mysteries-christmas-2018-schedule-november-december/”>Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Schedule for Christmas</a> </span></span></strong>