Where Was Hallmark’s ‘Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa’ Filmed? Was It Really in Vermont?

Tonight is the sequel to Christmas in Evergreen, called Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa. But if you’re wanting to visit the idyllic town of Evegreen, Vermont that’s featured in tonight’s movie, you won’t find it in Vermont. Read on to learn more about where the movie was filmed.

Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa was filmed Burnaby, British Columbia, CountryLiving reported. More specifically, much of the movie was filmed in the Burnaby Village Museum. Burnaby Village Museum’s description on TripAdvisor reads: “Where History Comes to Life – Stroll down the streets of our 1920s community. Period costumed townsfolk welcome visitors and give demonstrations in the homes, businesses and shops. Visitors can feel the heat of the fire as the blacksmith works at the forge, hear the rhythm of the platen press at the Burnaby Post, smell freshly ground coffee in the General Store, be a 1920s student in a one-room schoolhouse, watch the tinsmith cut, crimp & curl flat sheets of tin into useful household items. Everyone is welcome to take a ride on the 1912 CW Parker Carousel, explore the restored 1912 Interurban Tram, and enjoy a treat in the Ice Cream Parlour. The Village is open seasonally (Spring Break in March, Summer Season- early May to Labour Day, and Heritage Christmas-late November to early January) and year-round for pre-booked groups and programs.”

Country Living visited the set during filming, which happened in September. The crew used shaved ice to create a wintry feel, and cast members dressed in sweaters and coats despite the warmer weather. If you want to get the Christmas feel for yourself, Burnaby Village has a Heritage Christmas event from November 24 – December 14, and December 15-January 4. Just look at how beautiful the town looks:

It looks like the magical snowglobe might make an appearance:

And there were some cast reunions that fans will enjoy:

And here’s a quick look behind the scenes:

Hey everbody! Here is some #BTS footage of #ChristmasInEvergreen2! For more, follow me on Instagram! IG:AndrewFrancis604. ENJOY! pic.twitter.com/cTJDnA2AGz — Andrew Francis (@DrewFrancis604) September 11, 2018

And just a few more behind-the-scenes photos:

The original Christmas in Evergreen was also filmed in Burnaby Village Museum, but that wasn’t the only location used. Some of the specific locations where the movie was filmed include Clayburn Village in Abbotsford, Deer Lake Park in Burnaby, Burnaby Village Museum at Deer Lake Park, a school in Clayburn Village, Burnaby in BC, Langley in BC, and Hopcott Farms Weddings and Events in Pitt Meadows.