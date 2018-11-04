Where Was Hallmark’s ‘Road to Christmas’ Filmed? Was It Really in Vermont?

Tonight is Hallmark’s third Countdown to Christmas movie, called Road to Christmas. The movie stars Jessy Schram, Chad Michael Murray, and Teryl Rothery. It airs tonight, Sunday, November 4 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central on The Hallmark Channel. According to the synopsis, this Hallmark movie takes place in Vermont, after an LA television producer tries to reunite Danny with his two brothers during a live broadcast in Vermont. As with all the Hallmark Christmas movies, you’ll likely want to visit this movie’s filming location if you can. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed.

Road to Christmas was not filmed in Vermont. It was actually filmed in Canada. In fact, some scenes were filmed in the same area as last night’s Hallmark movie, Christmas Joy. (Note: Don’t get this movie mixed up with the 2006 TV movie Road to Christmas, which was also filmed in Canada.)

As an interesting note, this movie was originally called “The Wise Men” or “My Three Wise Men.”

Road to Christmas was filmed partially in Maple Ridge, British Columbia, Country Living reported. Maple Ridge is an hour’s drive from Vancouver. When news about the filming in Maple Ridge was shared on Facebook, one resident wrote: “My point was the article painted us as a snowy, romantic, little town. We have to truck that snow in every July when they start filming!” Another resident responded: “I’m not saying that Maple Ridge is the safest, cleanest, quietest place in all the world. I’m just saying that compared to other cities with over 80,000 people, it is a beautiful place, that is relatively quiet, safe and clean.”

If you want to visit Maple Ridge, TripAdvisor has some great advice for you. Maple Ridge is in the northeastern section of Greater Vancouver between Fraser River and the Golden Ears (a group of mountain summits.) It has a population of 82,256.

Maple Ridge has a lot of fun holiday-themed events this year. Elf! The Musical premieres on November 15, and St. Luke’s Christmas Market is November 17. A Christmas Bazaar happens on November 24, and an Elvis Christmas Special takes place on November 29. Things really pick up in December for holiday festivities. There’s a Christmas craft market on December 1, and annual winter ART show on Dec. 1, a Christmas Festival and Santa Parade on Dec. 1, and a Timberline Country Christmas at a 73-acre horse ranch that sounds amazing and takes place almost the entire month of December. “Leave the busy city behind, and enjoy the short trip to a 73 acre horse ranch in Maple Ridge that has been transformed into a Christmas wonderland. Here you will be enchanted by glorious lights, beautiful trees, interactive scenes, lovely music, and delightful activities that remind us of times when Christmas was a lot simpler. Activities include cookie decorating, a craft, a wagon ride, a petting zoo, a snowball themed ball pit, and so much more!” This sounds amazing, and if you want to visit Maple Ridge to relive Hallmark Christmas movie moments, I’d suggest going to the Timberline Country Christmas event.

However, Maple Ridge isn’t the only location that this movie was filmed (and some Maple Ridge residents questioned on Facebook some of the buildings that were reportedly in their town.) According to What’s Filming, the movie (when it was originally called My Three Wise Men) was also filmed in Vancouver on 800 Cambie Street.

If you look at Google Street View, 800 Cambie Street appears to be a beautiful, tree-lined community.

The movie filmed from July 9 to July 27, so they definitely had to work some magic to bring that Christmas wonderland feel!

And here’s Schram getting ready for filming with her cat:

And shoveling some fake snow:

Despite the heat wave, they brought the Christmas magic:

According to Fraser Valley News, My Three Wise Men (aka Road to Christmas) was partially shot in Fraser Valley too.

Check out a series of delightful behind-the-scenes photos here:

