Where Was Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Marrying Father Christmas Filmed?

The latest movie in the Father Christmas series premieres tonight on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Marrying Father Christmas is the continuation of Finding Father Christmas and Engaging Father Christmas. This movie premieres tonight at 9 p.m. Eastern. But where was it filmed?

Like many Hallmark movies, Marrying Father Christmas was filmed in Canada, mostly in the Vancouver and British Columbia area, according to What’s Filming. In fact, the town of Carlton Health, Vermont, is mostly filmed in Abbotsford, Canada. It filmed in March 2018, so the special effects team had to work some magic to give the film a nice wintry feel.

What’s Filming lists some specific locations as being filmed in Abbotsford. Abbotsford is a city in British Columbia, adjacent to Greater Vancouver along the Fraser River, near the U.S.-Canadian border. It has an estimated population of 141,397. The town of Carlton Health, Vermont, a central part of the Father Christmas series, is filmed in Abbotsford, including on Montrose Avenue, IMDB reports.

Some specific filming locations were the 2600 block of Montrose Avenue, and The Market by Spruce Collective on Montrose Avenue.

I’ve Seen It On Hallmark visited some of the locations for the filming, which you can see here. She mentions that the Montrose Ave. was featured in this movie, just like it was in Finding Father Christmas and Engaging Father Christmas.

The tree lighting and church scenes were filmed in Clayburn, British Columbia, according to IMDB.

The Whitcomb House was filmed in Abbotsford, according to IMDB and I‘ve Scene It On Hallmark.

Kerry wrote on I’ve Scene It that that the Whitcomb House is known as Heronsbridge and is on a 10-acre estate. The first movie filmed there was Lifetime’s Wish Upon a Christmas. Interiors for the Father Christmas films were also filmed at this home, not just the exteriors. The home has also appeared on Aurora Teagardens and Coming Home for Christmas.

You can actually rent the Whitcomb home for a wedding if you wish. The venue’s website is here. Look familiar?

Will you be renting Heronsbridge?