Where Was ‘Return to Christmas Creek’ Filmed?

Tonight, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries premieres a new film, Return to Christmas Creek. This features another delightful small town and a Christmas wonderland feel. But can you visit? Where was the movie filmed? Read on for more details.

The movie stars Tori Anderson, Stephen Huszar, Steven Weber, and Kari Matchett. Return to Christmas Creek (originally called Fly By Christmas), was filmed in the Toronto and Ontario region of Canada, including North Bay, according to What’s Filming. The movie was filmed in August, so the production crew had to use their “filming magic” to create a wonderful Christmas feel. This typically includes blankets to mimic snow and spraying eco-friendly “fake snow” on the trees, grass, and bushes.

It’s true! Filming starts today on a very special Christmas movie I wrote… directed by #DonMcBrearty. So excited for the world to see #FlyByChristmas 🎄 AKA #ReturnToChristmasCreek @hallmarkmovie https://t.co/aw4cBz0kVm — Kirsten Hansen (@K_ear_sten) August 7, 2018

Thanks Becca!! It was originally titled #FlyByChristmas, and the working title just changed to #ReturnToChristmasCreek. 🎄 https://t.co/ZCnMRcSgYA — Kirsten Hansen (@K_ear_sten) August 9, 2018

The synopsis reads: “As Christmas approaches, Amelia Hughes (Anderson), a career-focused Chicago app developer lacking in holiday spirit, returns to her small hometown of Christmas Creek to rediscover the meaning of Christmas. There, she reunites with her childhood best friend Mike (Huszar) and her estranged uncle Harry (Weber), whose mysterious rift with Amelia’s father divided her family during the holiday season when she was a child. As she engages in local holiday festivities — and begins falling for Mike — Amelia finds herself feeling the Christmas spirit.”

One of the filming locations for tonight’s movie was Main Street on North Bay.

Here are some behind-the-scenes moments:

READ NEXT: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Christmas Schedule