‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Episode 8: Who Unlocked Negan’s Cell?

The midseason finale of The Walking Dead, Season 9 Episode 8, was amazing, terrifying, and heartbreaking all rolled into one. But in the middle of the episode something strange happened involving Negan, and some fans aren’t quite sure how that all came about. Spoilers for Season 9 Episode 8 are below.

Near the end of the episode, Negan discovers that his cell is unlocked. It’s a shock, and was pretty unexpected.

But how did that happen?

If you weren’t watching closely, you might wrongly think that he was let go by a Savior who snuck into Alexandria. Or perhaps you might think that he was let go by a “Whisperer” or one of those “evolved” walkers that were the central part of this episode.

But none of those guesses would be correct.

Negan’s cell was actually unlocked by Gabriel.

Gabriel got really mad at Negan. He was angry that he missed out on going to The Hilltop to see Rosita after she was injured because he had to stay and “babysit” Negan in his jail cell. Then he got so mad that he left in a rush of anger, slamming the jail cell behind him and not locking it.

Some viewers thought that a guard or someone would catch that, but they apparently didn’t. Negan didn’t even realize what had happened at the time.

In case you don’t remember, this isn’t the first time that Gabriel has made a mistake like this. In the Season 5 finale, Gabriel went out into the woods alone, and left the gate open when he returned to Alexandria. As a result, the city was invaded by walkers.

Oh, and let’s not forget the time that Gabriel told Deanna that Rick and his group were “bad people.” That wasn’t very redeeming either.

In fact, Gabriel had only just regained a lot of fans’ respect when he made this mistake in the midseason finale. Will fans (or anyone in The Walking Dead universe for that matter), ever trust Gabriel again?

