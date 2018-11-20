Who Won ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Tonight?

Tonight was the season 27 finale of Dancing With the Stars, with four teams in the mix, vying for the mirrorball trophy. With it being the last episode of the season, the show was filled with A-list musical performers, cast-offs from the season, and fun little surprises. It was also complete with live results. So, who won Dancing With the Stars 2018 tonight?

The judges stood up in anticipation of the long-awaited results before the winners were revealed. And the winners this season are … Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess. This may be a shock to many, since Bones was the least technically talented dancer among the finalists. DWTS co-host Tom Bergeron called Bones “the people’s champion” and Bones couldn’t help but become emotional. He and Burgess were clearly surprised.

Out of the four remaining contestants, it seemed like Milo Manheim and Witney Carson were shoe-ins for the winning spot. The other teams consisted of Alexis Ren with Alan Bersten and Evanna Lynch with Keo Motsepe.

After a parade that was part of the opening number, the individual performances kicked off with Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten. The first round of dances for each couple were repeats of previous dances they’d done this season. Bersten chose an Argentine Tango to “Swan Lake” for himself and Ren. Next up was Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess. For their performance, Bones decided to go with his Cha Cha to “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer. Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe then brought the spookiness into the ballroom, with a repeat performance of their Tango routine to “Disturbia” by Rihanna. Last in the individual dances was Milo Manheim, alongside pro dancer Witney Carson.

For Manheim’s performance, Robin Thicke accompanied the duo with a live performance of “Living in New York City”. The judges raved over Manheim’s performance.

Ren and Bersten returned for the freestyle dances, with a passionate performance to “Head Over Heels” by Avril Lavigne. And, Lavigne actually appeared on the show to sing the song. Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess delivered a fun and goofy performance to a song from The Greatest Showman soundtrack. It was a crazy and chaotic routine that the judges couldn’t help but love.

Manheim and Carson put on a very detailed, passionate and controlled performance for their freestyle routine and the judges were over the moon. Judge Bruno Tonioli called Manheim “a star”. And, the last dance of the season was Lynch and Motsepe’s freestyle, to Bjork’s “It’s Oh So Quiet”.

Tonight’s episode was filled with some A-list musical performances, in addition to the dancing. Some of the music artists who participated included Dan + Shay, Robin Thicke, Avril Lavigne, cast-off Tinashe, and several others. Cast-off John Schneider also joined in as a singer.