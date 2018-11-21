Why Isn’t ‘Riverdale’ on Tonight, November 21? When Does It Return?

If you’re tuning in to watch Riverdale tonight, then you’re going to be disappointed. Instead of airing Riverdale tonight, November 21, at 8 p.m. Eastern like normal, The CW is airing a different show entirely. If you tune in, you’ll be seeing that IHeartRadio Music Festival Night 1 is airing instead on The CW. If you’re an international viewer who watches Riverdale on Netflix, then you’ll notice a new show didn’t appear on Thursday.

Riverdale is not new tonight, November 21, but the show will return next week. Season 3 Episode 6 will air on November 28 at 8 p.m. Eastern, its normal time. So we’re only missing one week of Riverdale.

The show isn’t airing tonight because of Thanksgiving. The night before Thanksgiving is pretty busy for people, so The CW decided to work in a one-week hiatus. This may be unexpected to you if you watch other shows on The CW. The Flash and Supergirl both had new episodes this week. But Riverdale is the exception and is taking a hiatus for one week.

You’ll also be waiting a week to see Riverdale if you’re watching it outside the U.S. Internationally in many locations, Riverdale is released on Netflix every Thursday the day after it airs in the United States. So international viewers outside the U.S. will be waiting until November 29 to see Riverdale again on Netflix.

Next in this article are spoilers for last week’s episode.

Last week, Veronica and Betty and friends finally got to break Archie out of juvenile detention before he would likely have been killed. The warden ended up committing suicide after we learned that he was part of Gryphons and Gargoyles all along. So anyone who thought he might have been the Gargoyle King was definitely wrong. However, his suicide gave a little more credence to Jughead’s obsession with the game, which until that moment made him appear a little bit mean for playing the game rather than helping break his best friend out of prison.

Next week’s episode is called Manhunter. Here’s the synopsis: “After confronting the parents, Betty follows some strong leads in hopes of finding out the Gargoyle King’s true identity; Veronica’s attempt to prove Archie’s innocence lands her in hot water; Archie turns to Kevin for help making things right.”



If you’re missing Riverdale this week, you might want to check out The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix if you haven’t seen it yet. It takes place in the same universe and is very good.