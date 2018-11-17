Will Smith Wishes ‘Best Baby Mama Ever,’ Sheree Zampino, a Happy Birthday

Will Smith and Sheree Zampino were married from 1992 to 1995; during that time, they had a son together, Trey Smith. Shortly after their divorce, Smith started dating his now-wife of 21 years, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Recently, Will Smith revealed on his wife’s show Red Table Talk (on Facebook Watch) that he knew he and Jada were meant to be together while he was still with Zampino. Though Jada asserted that they “did not have an affair while he was still married,” Will remembers the moment he realized he was with the wrong person, but held back those feelings because of his marriage. Then, when Sampino filed for divorce and the papers were signed, Will apparently called Jada right away, and the rest was history.

Jada and Sheree are now friends, but when Sheree was the first guest on Red Table Talk, they discussed a disrespectful phone conversation early in Will and Jada’s relationship. Sheree admitted that Pinkett Smith’s reaction to her attitude over the phone “wasn’t out of line,” but Will apparently had to step in, reminding Jada that Sheree was the mother of his then three-year-old child.

November 16 was Zampino’s birthday, and in light of the revelation that there is nothing but friendship between the Smiths and Zampino, Will took to Instagram to wish his ex-wife and the mother of his first child a happy birthday. In the throwback photo, he not only wishes her “Happy Bday,” he hashtags “#BestBabyMamaEver!” At the end of the caption, he adds “I Love You, Ree-Ree.”

Though we can presume that Pinkett Smith has no problem with the photo or the caption, many of Will Smith’s followers commented on the photo, concerned about whether or not it was an appropriate public message for a married man to write to his ex. One fan wrote “You bold for that statement.” Chris Rock even responded to the Instagram photo, joking “Wow. You have a very understanding wife.” Many pointed out, however, that the phrase “baby mama” is entirely separate from his relationship with Pinkett Smith, and is not disrespectful to his long-term marriage.