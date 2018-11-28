Wiretap Reveals Murder Threats From Tekashi69 Ex-Crew Members

Tekashi69 being sent to prison could have possibly saved the 22-year-old’s life. Yes, the “FEFE” rapper could be facing 25 years to life in prison due to racketeering charges but, the federal authorities really appeared to have saved this young man from facing bodily injury or even worse, death.

Wiretap transcripts of multiple ex-6ix9ine crew members obtained by TMZ, revealed that Jamal Jones, also known as Mel Murda of the Nine Trey Blood gang, and Tekashi’s ex-manager, Kifano Jordan, also known as, Shotti, were possibly plotting to murder their former rap star in Tekashi69.

During their recorded conversation, Jones states the following,

“[Tekashi] is trying to dry snitch at the same time, homie. But he keep saying, f*** Treway, f*** that n****, Treyway. Ain’t no n****, Treway. F*** Treway.”

Ex-manager, Jordan replies with laughter and says,

“Imma feed him though.”

Prosecutors believe that ‘feed’ is a code word for unloading bullets in 6ix9ine’s direction. Fortunately, both Jones and Jordan are currently in custody and this wiretap transcript was used as evidence to support that the two individuals are a ‘significant danger’ to the community.

Federal authorities also recorded an unnamed ex-crew member stating that ‘Tekashi needed to get violated. To which Jones replied,

“Yeah, super violated. Super duper. Ain’t no much he could really do unless he run around with 100 armed securities all day.”

The entire transcript obtained by TMZ can be read, here. Hopefully, justice prevails and 6ix9ine can remain in good health and safety from his ex-entourage. Check out the video the started it all for Tekashi69 in “GUMMO” below.

