Complete Cast List for ‘YouTube 2018 Rewind’ Video

In honor of 2018’s top videos, YouTube released their annual “Rewind” video featuring some of the most popular YouTubers and content. The video, which YouTube defined as “celebrating the videos, people, music and moments that defined 2018,” is now the most-disliked video on YouTube’s entire platform. According to The Verge, this number surpasses the previous holder of the “most disliked video” title, which was Justin Beiber’s “Baby” (that video has been accumulating dislikes over 8 years, while “YouTube 2018 Rewind” was uploaded only a week ago).

The video’s like and dislike counter indicates that, as of 9:00am ET on December 13 (the video was uploaded on December 6), “YouTube Rewind 2018: Everyone Controls Rewind | #YouTubeRewind” has 10 million dislikes and only 2.1 million likes. The just over 8-minute video has been viewed over 120 million times.

YouTube credits the following pop-culture stars in the video (in alphabetical order):

The video opens with actor Will Smith looking out at a mountain range from a balcony. He turns and addresses the camera, saying “If I controlled Rewind, I would want Fortnite and Marques Brownlee.” He snaps his fingers, and that’s what he gets, along with a handful of other famous YouTubers dressed like characters from the hit game. The video continues with this format: someone suggests what they’d like to see in Rewind, and their wish is granted instantaneously. They break out into a K-Pop music video, throw a royal wedding, and do the “#InMyFeelingsChallenge,” before pausing to reflect on “everyone who managed to do something bigger than themselves this year” and the diversity reflected on YouTube this year. To conclude, they fulfill a handful of viewers’ requests for the wrap-up video, taken from user comments. Fortnite dancing, Baby Shark, ASMR, and the outfits from Kanye West’s “I Love It” all find their way into the end of the video.