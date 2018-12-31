When Does A Series of Unfortunate Events Season 3 Get Released on Netflix?

When does the third and final season of A Series of Unfortunate Events premiere on Netflix? The show will make its debut on January 1st on Netflix at 3:01 a.m. ET, and will cover the final books of the Lemony Snicket series, including The Slippery Slope, The Grim Grotto, The Penultimate Peril and The End.

A Series of Unfortunate Events follows the three Baudelaire children, all incredibly smart orphans who will inherit a huge fortune when the eldest Baudelaire, Violet (Malina Weissman), turns 18.

However, in the years leading up to Violet’s 18th birthday, the orphaned Baudelaire children have to try to survive their nearest relative, Count Olaf (Neil Patrick Harris), who will stop at nothing to try to marry Violet, kill the youngest baby Baudelaire Sunny, and steal their fortune.

The show has been a smash hit since debuting on Netflix in 2017, and has generally followed the beloved children’s books quite closely. According to the Sunday Express, Harris said that they have tried very hard to stay “very truthful and factual and loyal to the books.”

Harris added: “We’ve added a few characters that aren’t in the books, we’ve added some songs that you probably couldn’t put into the books, but for the most part we’re sticking to the structure of what already worked.”

Harris considers his role as Count Olaf one of the most “creative, visual, challenging, fantastical” roles of his career, and posted a Twitter update expressing how sad he was to wrap up filming the series back in May of this year.

“Can’t believe that tomorrow is my last day as Count Olaf,” he wrote. “For over two years I’ve gotten to play in the most creative, visual, challenging, fantastical sandbox of my career.”

The trailer for the third and final season, which can be viewed at the top of this article, promises an ending of epic proportions in a very typical Unfortunate Events setting, with the Baudelaire’s venturing to the top of a mountain, to the bottom of the sea and deep into the depths of an island cult.

Those who have been following along the first two seasons can expect a few familiar faces to return, including Patrick Warburton as Lemony Snicket, K. Todd Freeman as Arthur Poe and Lucy Punch as Esmé Squalor, among the three Baudelaire children (Malina Weissman as Violet, Louis Hynes as Klaus and Presley Smith as Sunny) and Harris as Count Olaf.

If you haven’t already watched the first two seasons, you still have plenty of time to binge-watch them before and after the third season airs on January 1st. Check out the trailer for the first season below:

When a second season of Unfortunate Events was announced back in April 2017, season three was confirmed at the same time, with Lemony Snicket himself announcing the following two seasons.

“It has come to my attention that, despite my repeated warnings, you have viewed the Netflix adaptation of my distressing work, known collectively as A Series of Unfortunate Events,” wrote Lemony Snicket. “Some of you have even binged, a word which here means, ‘Watched several episodes right in a row, despite having much better things to do with your time.’

“To my horror, Netflix has been encouraged by this, and funnelled their ill-gotten gains towards a second season of this unhappy and unnerving series. I hope you’re happy. Because you won’t be, ever again. With all due respect, Lemony Snicket.”

