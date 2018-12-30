Alex Fine: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Cassie Ventura’s new man appears to be celebrity trainer Alex Fine, based on an Instagram post that has raised some eyebrows since it came right after a post made by her ex, P Diddy which, though now deleted, appeared to demonstrate his feelings toward her.

Regardless, Cassie has moved on since their October break-up after a decade together that despite a report that Cassie was seen with the rap mogul shortly after the death of Diddy’s longtime girlfriend and mother of his children model Kim Porter in November.

Fine, which some say is a surname perhaps apropos, was with Ventura and her mother at the atter birthday party and Cassie shared two IG posts, one of the three of them together and the other, a shot of her and Fine kissing.

He is 25, she is 32.

So here’s what you need to know about Fine:

1. Fine is a Personal Trainer With an Impressive Celebrity Client List That Includes A-List Actors, Rappers, Pop Stars & Professional Athletes. He is Reported to Have Also Worked for Diddy

Fine describes himself as a “former D1 Athlete with a passion for designing and implementing exercise regimens for all age groups with nutritional programs that maximize workouts, increase strength and stamina, and maximize a person’s overall health and fitness.”

His client list is, in a word, impressive. Jennifer Aniston, Odell Beckham, Jr., Johnnie Manzel, Anwar Hadid, rapper Young Jeezy, Reggie Bush, actors Cami Mendez, Mark Consuelos, and Terry Crews, and a slew of NFL players, boxers, DJs, models, TV personalities and more.

2. Fine Isn’t a Cast Member But is ThisClose to the Cast of Riverdale

Meet the 25-year-old who trains (and lives with) #Riverdale stars—and could be mistaken for a cast member himself https://t.co/px6QGLoLSN — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) December 17, 2018

In a Vanity Fair profile, Fine describes how he came to be a part of the Riverdale family.

Three years ago, he started working with Mark Consuelos, who stars in Riverdale, which films in Vancouver. Eventually, Fine met the other actors on the show, including Apa, Melton, and Denton, as well as Cole Sprouse, Casey Cott, and Camila Mendes. (He said that during one recent walk around Vancouver, “People were coming up going, ‘Congrats on Season 3,’” assuming he was a cast member.)

3. Ohio Native Fine, Who Attended Central Michigan University, Has a Training Business Called AF Performance in Hollywood & NYC

Fine was born in Silverton, Ohio. He studied military science at Central Michigan University and attended Robert Morris University. He applied for a job with a Los Angeles-based celebrity trainer, was hired and took off from there.

4. Fine is a Bull Rider

Fine told The Manual he began bull riding on a “bet” with Justin Pugh, who plays on the New York Giants.

“I thought I could do it and he didn’t. I’d never ridden a horse before. It’s pretty peaceful when you’re sitting on the bull … until you get bucked,” he said. Fine competes in rodeos. And uses “mobility training,” to be more “flexible,” which he said he “learned the hard way when I tore my groin. You’ve also got to really strengthen your inner thighs.”

5. Fine Has Been Featured in Men’s Health Magazine. He’s Trainer for the NY Giants

Fine, who has trained over 100 professional athletes, has been featured in Men’s Journal and Yahoo Health. He currently works in both Los Angeles and New York and while in the latter, is the New York Giants in-season trainer. Fine says on his website that he has developed not just physical training programs but works as a nutritionist. He says, “I educate clients on the importance of establishing realistic goals that will promote compliance to a lifelong exercise and nutrition regimen.”

Vanity Fair wrote, “Fine is a trainer, part-time “spiritual adviser,” friend, nutritionist, therapist, and landlord to Melton and other stars who temporarily move into Fine’s Laurel Canyon home to live with him while they prepare for film or TV roles or upcoming athletic seasons.”