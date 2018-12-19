Alison Raybould, Survivor 37 Finale: Can She Make it to the End?

Alison Raybould, a physician from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, has made it to the final six castaways on Survivor: David vs. Goliath, the 37th season of the show. With two votes and a fire-starting challenge to go, does Alison have what it takes to make it to the very end?

Alison has been one of the strongest female contestants since the beginning of the season, and has remained a solid player throughout. She told CBS that she believes she will win out to become the sole survivor because she is willing to make “big moves” to make it through to the end.

“The stakes are higher for me than most as I am acutely aware of what I am giving up (in stepping away from my patients and my program for two months), so I will not be afraid to make big moves,” she told CBS. “I will fight until the very end, and then when sitting across from the jury at the final Tribal Council, they will all commend the brilliant, strategic game I played.”

Alison, who loves working out, circuit training and eating bottomless breadsticks from Olive Garden, knows she is a threat to the other players, and, because of her strategic planning and strong social skills, has had votes thrown her way at multiple Tribal Council sessions. Since she has voted along the same lines as Mike and Kara throughout the season, they will likely vote against the two remaining David’s in the game – Davie and Nick. She may even score a chance to make it down to the final four players.

If Kara and Mike are voted out, and Alison is left competing against Davie, Nick and Angelina, her odds of making it to the Final Tribal are somewhat slim, since it doesn’t seem likely that she would win the majority of votes against those three. She would have to win Immunity each time in the finale to outsmart her competition.

However, her odds would spike dramatically if the remaining David’s are voted out and she is up against a Goliath-only group – if she is up against Mike or Kara, she may have a shot at winning, as both contestants haven’t done much that is really vote-worthy post-merge.

Do you think Alison has a chance to make it to the Final Tribe? Let us know in the comments below!

Tune in to watch season 37 of Survivor on CBS. There are many ways to watch the show online, or you can order episodes on Amazon.

